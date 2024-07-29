Will Lugano manage to get back into the game? Fenerbahсe vs Lugano Prediction

Prediction on game Total over 3.0 Odds: 1.7 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the second-leg matches in the second round of Champions League qualification will take place on Tuesday in Istanbul, where local side Fenerbahçe will host Lugano at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium. In the first match, the "Canaries" secured a 4-3 victory. Is there a chance for an upset in this match? Here is the prediction for the match from the Dailysports expert team.

Fenerbahсe

The "Canaries" performed well last season and battled for the league title with Galatasaray until the final round, ultimately finishing in second place. They ended the season three points behind the champions. Notably, Fenerbahçe lost only once in 38 matches, securing 31 victories.

The Turkish Super League starts in mid-August, so Fenerbahçe has been preparing for the European competitions by participating in friendly matches. In five friendlies, Fenerbahçe secured victories over Petrolul (2-1), Strasbourg (4-0), and Hull City (5-1). However, they lost to Hajduk Split at home (0-1) and drew with Admira Wacker (1-1). In the first match against Lugano, the Istanbul club was leading by two goals but conceded in the 90+4 minute.

Lugano

Last season, the "Bianconeri" finished second in the Swiss Super League, 12 points behind champions Young Boys. Lugano also failed to win the Swiss Cup, losing to Servette in a penalty shootout in the final.

In preparation for the new season, Lugano played several friendly matches, securing victories over Stade Nyonnais and Parma, but losing to Inter Milan (2-3). Lugano has had an excellent start to the new Swiss Super League season, winning their first match against Grasshopper 2-1 at home and their second match against Basel 2-1 away.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

The teams have not faced each other in European competitions before.

In three of Fenerbahçe's last five matches, the "Total Over 2.5" bet has won.

Both teams scored in Lugano's last five matches.

Fenerbahсe vs Lugano Prediction

After an away win in Switzerland, the Istanbul club is a clear favorite in the bookmaker's odds. The odds for a Fenerbahçe victory are around 1.30. We recommend betting on "Total Over 3.0" with odds of 1.70.