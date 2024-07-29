RU RU
Dailysports Predictions Guests are going to disappoint again! Sparta Prague vs Shamrock Rovers Prediction

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Sparta Prague vs Shamrock Rovers prediction Photo: sparta.cz / Author unknown
Sparta Prague Sparta Prague
Champions League Qualification Yesterday, 13:00 Sparta Prague - Shamrock Rovers
Finished
4 : 2
International, Prague, epet Arena
Shamrock Rovers Shamrock Rovers
Victor Olatunji
29’
Mathias Ross
41’
Asger Soerensen
48’
Indrit Tuci
71’
32’ 47’
Aaron Greene
Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

One of the second-leg matches in the second round of Champions League qualification will take place in Prague, where local team Sparta Prague will host Shamrock Rovers at the Letná Stadium. In the first match, the Czech club secured a comfortable away victory with a 2-0 scoreline. Can the Irish side bring back the intrigue in this tie? Here is the prediction for the match from the Dailysports expert team.

Sparta Prague

The "Reds" secured their second consecutive championship victory last season, finishing two points ahead of city rivals Slavia Prague. In 35 matches, Sparta lost only twice while securing 27 wins. Additionally, Sparta won the Czech Cup by defeating Viktoria Plzeň 2-1 in the final.

Sparta has started the new season well, securing victories in their first two league matches. First, they defeated Pardubice 2-1 at home, and then, last weekend, they thrashed Teplice 4-1 away. Including the away victory over Shamrock Rovers, Sparta has now won three consecutive matches.

Shamrock Rovers

The "Hoops" started this season well, but a series of unsuccessful matches have seen them slip to fifth place. Shamrock Rovers currently have 34 points after 23 games. Any talk of a fight for the gold medals is premature, as they trail leaders Shelbourne by 13 points.

In the previous stage of Champions League qualification, Shamrock Rovers overcame Icelandic side Víkingur Reykjavík. After a 0-0 draw away, the "Hoops" secured a 2-1 home victory. Leading up to the first match against Sparta, Shamrock Rovers were coming off an away defeat to Bohemians in the Irish Cup with a score of 0-1. Overall, in their last seven matches, Shamrock Rovers have lost four times while winning only twice.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • The teams have not played against each other in European competitions before.
  • In four of Sparta's last five matches, the "Total Over 2.5" bet has won.
  • Both teams scored in only one of Shamrock Rovers' last six matches.

Sparta Prague vs Shamrock Rovers Prediction

Bookmakers are confident that Sparta will win the second match as well, offering odds of around 1.20 for the home team's victory. Our bet for this match is "Total Over 3.0" with odds of 1.65.

Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
