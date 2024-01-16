RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Syria vs Australia prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Syria vs Australia prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Syria vs Australia prediction
Syria Syria
Asian Cup 18 jan 2024, 06:30 Syria - Australia
-
- : -
International, Doha, Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium
Australia Australia
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the second round of the group stage of the Asian Cup, a meeting between the national teams of Syria and Australia will take place. In the first round, both teams did not lose, but while the Syrians played a draw, the Australians achieved a landslide victory. The team will meet face-to-face on January 18, 2024.

Syria

In the first round, the Syrians made a big sensation by surviving the match with Uzbekistan. In recent games, the team often conceded goals, but in this meeting they were able to keep their goal locked.

In the last five matches, Syria has won only once, with one defeat and three draws. The team is approaching the game against Australia on a streak of four matches without a win, which may indicate some problems within the team.

Australia

Quite predictably, one of the tournament favorites won a victory over the modest Indian team in the first round. The meeting ended with a score of 2:0.

The Australians traditionally score a lot, while quite often keeping their goal locked. In the last five matches in all tournaments, the Australians achieved five victories and never conceded an own goal, scoring 14 goals to their opponents (almost 3 goals per game).

Australia is one of the main favorites of the entire championship and should beat an opponent of Syria’s caliber without any problems.

History of the confrontation

The teams played three matches among themselves and the Syrians never won, losing twice to more eminent opponents.

Prediction for the match Syria - Australia

There is a clear favorite in this match and it is the Australians. I believe that they will defeat a modest opponent without any problems with a difference of at least two goals.

