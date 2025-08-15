Prediction on game Win Bayern Munich Odds: 1.57 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Saturday, August 16, the stage is set for Germany’s first piece of silverware—the Supercup—where Stuttgart will lock horns with Bayern Munich. Kickoff is at 20:30 Central European Time, and I’ve got a betting tip lined up for this clash.

Stuttgart vs Bayern: Match preview

Last season, Stuttgart finally achieved something that had long eluded them—winning a trophy. The team reached the German Cup final, where they beat Arminia Bielefeld 4-2. During the summer break, Stuttgart played four friendlies, thrashing Feldbach 7-1, defeating Celta 2-1, and routing Toulouse 6-0, but fell to Bologna 0-1 in their final warm-up. Now, they face Bayern in the Supercup, before taking on Union Berlin next week.

Bayern reclaimed the Bundesliga title last season, finishing a commanding 13 points clear at the top. Over 34 matches, Munich amassed 82 points and netted 99 goals. They also competed in the Club World Cup, winning both group stage matches to reach the knockout rounds. Bayern overcame Flamengo 4-2 in the round of 16, but were knocked out by PSG 0-2 in the quarterfinals. Under Vincent Kompany, they played three friendlies, winning them all: 2-1 over Lyon, 4-0 against Tottenham, and 2-1 over Grasshopper.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Stuttgart have lost just one of their last eight matches, winning seven.

Bayern are on a three-match winning streak and have suffered only one defeat in their last five.

Bayern have scored at least two goals in four of their last five outings.

Last season, Bayern beat Stuttgart twice—3-1 and 4-0.

Probable lineups

Stuttgart: Bredlow; Vagnoman, Jacques, Chabot, Mittelstädt; Leveling, Karazor, Stiller, Führich; Undav, Woltemade

Bayern: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanišić; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Karl, Dias; Kane

Prediction

Both teams will be eager to kick off the season with a trophy. Bayern boast a stronger squad and more experience. I believe the Munich side will get the job done, so my tip is to back them for the win.