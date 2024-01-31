RU RU NG NG KE KE
Strasbourg vs PSG prediction and betting tips on February 2nd, 2024

Strasbourg vs PSG prediction and betting tips on February 2nd, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction
Strasbourg Strasbourg
Ligue 1 France 02 feb 2024, 15:00 Strasbourg - Paris Saint-Germain
-
- : -
France, Strasbourg, Stade de la Meinau
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the first match of the 20th round of Ligue 1, PSG will embark on an away journey to face the Strasbourg side. The encounter is scheduled for Friday, the 2nd of February, at the Stade de la Meinau and will commence at 21:00 Central European Time.

Getafe vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 1st, 2024

Strasbourg

Strasbourg stands as a resilient mid-tier contender in Ligue 1. In the 19 matches of the current season, the team has amassed 25 points. However, it is challenging to dispute the fact that Strasbourg has recently displayed commendable performances. In their last five outings, they secured two draws and clinched three victories. Noteworthy is the fact that two of these triumphs occurred within the framework of the French Cup.

PSG

The squad from Paris holds the top position in Ligue 1. After 19 matches this season, they have garnered 44 points, establishing a six-point lead over the second-place team. In their last five clashes, Parisians celebrated victory four times and played to a 2-2 draw in the previous round, despite holding a two-goal advantage at halftime.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first encounter of the current season, PSG claimed a convincing 3-0 victory. Overall, in their last five matches, Parisians triumphed thrice and had two draws.
  • In terms of home victories, Strasbourg currently resides in the tenth position in the Ligue 1 standings. PSG, on the other hand, leads the league table based on away points accumulated.
  • The last time PSG emerged victorious against Strasbourg on the road was back in April 2021. Since then, Parisians have played two away matches, resulting in draws on both occasions.

Strasbourg vs PSG Prediction

Despite being the clear favorites, PSG faces a challenging away fixture. In their last three Ligue 1 matches, Parisians have failed to score more than two goals. Hence, it might be considered a gamble to bet on a total of less than three goals in this encounter, priced at 1.78.

