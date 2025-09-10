RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sevilla vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025

Sevilla
12 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain, Seville, Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan
Elche
On Friday, August 12, in the 4th round of La Liga, Sevilla will host Elche. I’m suggesting a bet on the total number of goals in this match.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • Sevilla have won only 1 of their last 11 home matches in La Liga.
  • Every Elche game this season has featured fewer than three goals.
  • Sevilla have conceded at least one goal in five consecutive La Liga fixtures.
  • Elche haven’t managed to beat Sevilla in the last five encounters.
  • This will be the 51st match in history between these teams. The win tally stands at 23:14 in favor of Sevilla.

Match preview

Sevilla are going through an extremely tough period financially. The club is mired in debt, which is seriously affecting the team’s ambitions. While Sevilla used to regularly compete for European spots and even won the Europa League, now they’re facing the threat of a relegation battle.

This summer, Sevilla sold their star players Dodi Lukebakio and Loïc Badé. But the incoming transfers haven’t impressed—Alexis Sánchez and César Azpilicueta joined as free agents. Sevilla kicked off the new season with defeats to Athletic Bilbao (2-3) and Getafe (1-2), but in their most recent match, they beat Girona 2-0.

Elche finished second in the Segunda last season, which earned them promotion back to La Liga. While few took Elche seriously before the season started, the first games under Eder Sarabia have changed the perception of this team.

In the opening three rounds, Elche have already picked up five points: a win over Levante (2-0) and sensational draws against Betis (1-1) and Atlético (1-1). Elche’s transfer business has also raised eyebrows. On the final day of the transfer window, they managed to loan Héctor Fort and Iñaki Peña from Barcelona. Earlier, they signed quality striker Rafa Mir, bought Federico Redondo from Inter Miami, and brought in forward André Silva on loan from RB Leipzig.

Probable lineups

  • Sevilla: Nyland; Azpilicueta, Castrín, Salas, Suazo; Agoumé, Gudelj; Ajuke, Vargas, González; Romero
  • Elche: Peña; Núñez, Affengruber, Bigas, Chust, Valera; Aguado, Febas; Mendoza; Rodríguez, Mir

Sevilla vs Elche prediction

Elche have looked impressive going forward at the start of the season, and Sevilla usually put on a show in front of their home crowd. I’m backing both teams to score in this one.

