RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Servette vs Viktoria Plzen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 30, 2025

Servette vs Viktoria Plzen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 30, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Servette FC vs Viktoria Plzen prediction Photo: efl.com / Author unknown
Servette FC
Servette FC Servette FC Schedule Servette FC News Servette FC Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
30 july 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Geneve, Stade de Geneve
Viktoria Plzen
Viktoria Plzen Viktoria Plzen Schedule Viktoria Plzen News Viktoria Plzen Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.77
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round matches will take place on Wednesday in Geneva, where Swiss side Servette host Czech outfit Viktoria Plzen at the Stade de Genève. The hosts hold a narrow advantage after a 1-0 away win in the first leg, and now the visitors must overturn the deficit on the road. I recommend a bet on goals in this clash at an attractive price.

Match preview

Geneva's Servette secured a crucial away victory in the first leg, despite being statistically outplayed by their opponent. The only goal came from newcomer Samuel Mraz — the forward joined from Poland's Ekstraklasa, where he netted 16 times last season. Although the Swiss side looked modest in play (just 7 shots and an xG of 0.34), they capitalized on their chance and now return home with the edge.

Coach Thomas Haberli will rely on the experience and consistency of his leaders, especially club legend Miroslav Stevanovic, who has been leading the attacking line for nine seasons now. Injuries to David Douline and new signing Lamine Fomba remain an issue, but otherwise the squad is ready to defend their lead and push for the next round, which would at least guarantee a spot in the Europa Conference League group stage.

Viktoria Plzen suffered a frustrating home defeat in the first leg, despite total dominance across all statistics — 23 shots, an xG of 2.00 compared to their opponent's 0.34. Miroslav Koubek's men failed to convert their chances but showed they can dictate play and apply pressure. Now they must turn that into goals away from home.

The club, with group stage experience in European competitions over the past three seasons, is under pressure, as elimination at this stage would be a major blow to their ambitions. Plzen will be without defender Lukas Hejda and midfielder Cheick Soumaré, but newcomer Tomas Ladra is already in good form. He could play a key role in trying to turn the tie around.

Probable lineups

  • Servette: Mall; Magnin, Rouiller, Severin, Maziku; Cognat, Baron, Antunes; Stevanovic, Mraz, Ouattara
  • Viktoria Plzen: Jedlicka; Dweh, Markovic, Jemelka; Memic, Ladra, Cerv, Spacil; Schulz, Durosinmi, Vydra

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Last season, Viktoria eliminated Servette from the Conference League, winning on penalties after two 0-0 draws.
  • Servette could reach the group stage of a European competition for the first time in two years.
  • Plzen had three times as many shots as their opponent in the first leg but still lost.

Prediction

Despite the narrow deficit, Viktoria still have a great chance for a comeback if they can match the intensity and pressure of the first leg. However, Servette's home advantage and more solid defense could allow the Swiss to hold onto their lead. Our bet: "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.77.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.77
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
SD Raiders FC vs Macarthur FC prediction Australia Cup 29 july 2025, 05:30 SD Raiders vs Macarthur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 SD Raiders FC Odds: 1.53 Macarthur FC Recommended Mostbet
Western United FC vs Sydney FC prediction Australia Cup 29 july 2025, 05:30 Western United vs Sydney: who will advance to the next round of the Australia Cup? Western United FC Odds: 1.4 Sydney FC Bet now Mostbet
Olympic Kingsway vs Melbourne Victory prediction Australia Cup 29 july 2025, 07:00 Olympic Kingsway vs Melbourne Victory prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Olympic Kingsway Odds: 1.47 Melbourne Victory Bet now Melbet
Kairat Almaty vs KuPS prediction Champions League 29 july 2025, 11:00 Kairat vs KuPS prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Kairat Almaty Odds: 1.94 KuPS Recommended Melbet
Iberia 1999 vs FCI Levadia prediction Europa Conference League 29 july 2025, 12:00 Iberia 1999 - Levadia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 July 2025 Iberia 1999 Odds: 1.66 FCI Levadia Bet now Melbet
Drita vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League 29 july 2025, 14:00 Drita vs Copenhagen: can Drita pull off an incredible comeback? Drita Odds: 1.42 FC Copenhagen Bet now 1xBet
SC Feyenoord vs Noordwijk prediction Club Friendlies 29 july 2025, 14:00 SC Feyenoord vs Noordwijk prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 SC Feyenoord Odds: 1.5 Noordwijk Recommended 1xBet
FC Differdange 03 vs TNS prediction Europa Conference League 29 july 2025, 14:00 Differdange vs New Saints prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025 FC Differdange 03 Odds: 1.68 TNS Bet now Mostbet
Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija Ljubljana prediction Europa Conference League 29 july 2025, 14:30 Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29 July 2025 Inter Club d'Escaldes Odds: 1.6 Olimpija Ljubljana Bet now 1xBet
Hull vs Sunderland prediction Club Friendlies 29 july 2025, 14:45 Hull City vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 July 2025 Hull Odds: 2.8 Sunderland Recommended Mostbet
Valencia vs Marseille prediction Club Friendlies 29 july 2025, 14:45 Valencia vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025 Valencia Odds: 1.75 Marseille Bet now Melbet
FK Crvena Zvezda vs Lincoln Red Imps FC prediction Champions League 29 july 2025, 15:00 Crvena Zvezda vs Lincoln Red Imps prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 29, 2025 FK Crvena Zvezda Odds: 1.68 Lincoln Red Imps FC Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty - : - KuPS 29 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
KuPS
-
11:00
Iberia 1999 - : - FCI Levadia 29 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Iberia 1999
-
FCI Levadia
-
12:00
FC Differdange 03 - : - TNS 29 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
FC Differdange 03
-
TNS
-
14:00
Drita - : - FC Copenhagen 29 july 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Drita
-
FC Copenhagen
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Hamrun Spartans 29 july 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Hamrun Spartans
-
14:00
Barnet - : - Newport 29 july 2025, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Barnet
-
Newport
-
14:30
Inter Club d'Escaldes - : - Olimpija Ljubljana 29 july 2025, 14:30 Europa Conference League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
14:30
Zrinjski Mostar - : - Slovan Bratislava 29 july 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
15:00
FK Crvena Zvezda - : - Lincoln Red Imps FC 29 july 2025, 15:00 Champions League
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
15:00
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
Pyunik
-
05:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 21:30 Carrying a Promise: Andrés Aguilar’s Dream to Represent Peru Football news Today, 21:00 Millonarios Target Former Boca Juniors Midfielder as Reinforcements Continue Football news Today, 20:35 Thomas Müller Close to Joining Vancouver Whitecaps Football news Today, 20:00 Tagliafico Stays at Lyon, Boosting Argentina's World Cup Plans Football news Today, 19:30 Concacaf Ruling Shakes Things Up: El Salvador Loses Home Field, Guatemala Benefits Football news Today, 19:05 Alcaraz Breaks Silence on Flamengo Exit: “They Said a Lot of Lies About Me” Football news Today, 18:30 Young "Tiger" Vitor Roque Struggles to Roar at Palmeiras Football news Today, 18:02 Gold Coast Knights – Auckland: can Auckland break through to the round of 16? Football news Today, 17:55 William Carvalho Joins Pachuca in Surprise Liga MX Move Football news Today, 17:25 Juanfer Quintero On His Return To River: “Gallardo Called Me, And I Couldn't Say No”
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores