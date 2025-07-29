Servette vs Viktoria Plzen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 30, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.77 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round matches will take place on Wednesday in Geneva, where Swiss side Servette host Czech outfit Viktoria Plzen at the Stade de Genève. The hosts hold a narrow advantage after a 1-0 away win in the first leg, and now the visitors must overturn the deficit on the road. I recommend a bet on goals in this clash at an attractive price.

Match preview

Geneva's Servette secured a crucial away victory in the first leg, despite being statistically outplayed by their opponent. The only goal came from newcomer Samuel Mraz — the forward joined from Poland's Ekstraklasa, where he netted 16 times last season. Although the Swiss side looked modest in play (just 7 shots and an xG of 0.34), they capitalized on their chance and now return home with the edge.

Coach Thomas Haberli will rely on the experience and consistency of his leaders, especially club legend Miroslav Stevanovic, who has been leading the attacking line for nine seasons now. Injuries to David Douline and new signing Lamine Fomba remain an issue, but otherwise the squad is ready to defend their lead and push for the next round, which would at least guarantee a spot in the Europa Conference League group stage.

Viktoria Plzen suffered a frustrating home defeat in the first leg, despite total dominance across all statistics — 23 shots, an xG of 2.00 compared to their opponent's 0.34. Miroslav Koubek's men failed to convert their chances but showed they can dictate play and apply pressure. Now they must turn that into goals away from home.

The club, with group stage experience in European competitions over the past three seasons, is under pressure, as elimination at this stage would be a major blow to their ambitions. Plzen will be without defender Lukas Hejda and midfielder Cheick Soumaré, but newcomer Tomas Ladra is already in good form. He could play a key role in trying to turn the tie around.

Probable lineups

Servette: Mall; Magnin, Rouiller, Severin, Maziku; Cognat, Baron, Antunes; Stevanovic, Mraz, Ouattara

Mall; Magnin, Rouiller, Severin, Maziku; Cognat, Baron, Antunes; Stevanovic, Mraz, Ouattara Viktoria Plzen: Jedlicka; Dweh, Markovic, Jemelka; Memic, Ladra, Cerv, Spacil; Schulz, Durosinmi, Vydra

Match facts and head-to-head

Last season, Viktoria eliminated Servette from the Conference League, winning on penalties after two 0-0 draws.

Servette could reach the group stage of a European competition for the first time in two years.

Plzen had three times as many shots as their opponent in the first leg but still lost.

Prediction

Despite the narrow deficit, Viktoria still have a great chance for a comeback if they can match the intensity and pressure of the first leg. However, Servette's home advantage and more solid defense could allow the Swiss to hold onto their lead. Our bet: "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.77.