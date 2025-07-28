Salzburg vs Brann prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30 July 2025

Prediction on game W1(-1.0) Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches on the second day of Champions League qualifying takes place on Wednesday at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, where the local side Red Bull Salzburg will host Norwegian club SK Brann. The Austrians hold a commanding advantage after a 4-1 away victory and will now look to calmly secure their place in the next round. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash.

Match preview

Salzburg is firmly in control after the first leg, where Thomas Letsch’s team delivered a powerful finish, netting three unanswered goals after the break. Despite a packed schedule and their participation in the Club World Cup this summer, the Austrians show no signs of fatigue and continue to play at a high tempo. Letsch will likely rotate his squad, given the comfortable lead and upcoming domestic fixtures.

Even with several injured players (Yeo, Kone, and Kawamura), Salzburg possesses enough squad depth to maintain a high standard. Young talent Kerim Alajbegovic, who joined from Bayer, has already made an impact — debuting in the first leg and scoring at the weekend in the Austrian Cup. The main objective for the return leg is to maintain control and avoid unnecessary injuries or cards.

Brann played a solid first half at home and even took the lead, but then crumbled under Salzburg’s pressure after the hour mark. Freyr Alexandersson’s side has performed respectably in the Norwegian Eliteserien this season, but in European competition, they lack consistency and depth. This defeat will most likely send the Norwegians into Europa League qualifying, where a new battle for the group stage awaits.

With personnel losses (Castro, Opsahl, Torsvik, and Knudsen are unavailable), Brann will field almost the same lineup as in the first leg. Forward Magnusson, who scored the opening goal, will start again, while Fauske Helland will also play as he serves a league suspension. The target for this match is to put up a respectable fight, avoid a heavy defeat, and prepare for the next European stage.

Probable lineups

Salzburg: Schlager; Lainer, Gadu, Rasmussen, Kratzig; Nene, Bidstrup, Kjaergaard, Gloukh; Vertessen, Onisiwo

Schlager; Lainer, Gadu, Rasmussen, Kratzig; Nene, Bidstrup, Kjaergaard, Gloukh; Vertessen, Onisiwo Brann: Dingeland; Pedersen, Fauske Helland, Seri Larsen, Soltvedt; Kornvig, Sorensen, Myhre; Mathiasen, Magnusson, Gudmundsson

Match facts and head-to-head

Salzburg have won all three of their last home matches in Champions League qualifying

In the first leg, Salzburg scored three goals after the 60th minute, completely dominating physically and in tempo

In Salzburg’s last five matches, the "Over 2.5 goals" bet has won

Prediction

Even with potential rotation, Salzburg look much stronger and more cohesive, especially on their own turf. Brann, despite their fighting spirit, are unlikely to put up much resistance — most likely, they’ll focus on defense and conserving energy. Our pick: Salzburg to win with a -1.0 handicap at odds of 1.60.