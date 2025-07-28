RU RU ES ES FR FR
Breidablik vs Lech Poznań prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025

Breidablik vs Lech Poznań prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025

Breidablik vs Lech Poznan prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Breidablik
30 july 2025, 14:30
- : -
International, Kopavogur, Kopavogsvoellur
Lech Poznan
Lech Poznan Lech Poznan Schedule Lech Poznan Transfers
One of Wednesday's clashes in the second qualifying round of the Champions League will take place at the 'Kopavogsvöllur' stadium in Icelandic Kopavogur, where the local side Breidablik will host Polish giants Lech Poznań. The first leg ended in a crushing 7-1 victory for the Poles, and now the hosts can only hope to show some fighting spirit and finish their European campaign with pride. I suggest betting on the outcome of this encounter with favorable odds.

Match preview

The first-leg collapse left Breidablik with no chance of advancing, but the team will certainly try to restore their reputation in front of their home fans. Despite the disastrous 1-7 scoreline in Poznań, the Icelanders are traditionally aggressive on their own turf: a high number of corners, relentless tempo, and intense pressing are their trademarks. However, defense remains the team's Achilles' heel, as the first game clearly demonstrated.

There are no major absences in the squad, and the coach is likely to stick with the same structure — emphasizing attack. The team always tries to play their own game, even against superior opposition, and could pose certain problems, especially in the opening 30 minutes. However, given the current gulf in class, their efforts may not be enough even to snatch a draw.

Lech Poznań, ahead of the second leg, can afford anything — from wide rotation to tactical tweaks, with qualification already secured. The 7-1 triumph in the first match was a true spectacle, highlighted by captain Ishak's hat-trick, making him the club's all-time top scorer in European competition. The team's class was evident not just in finishing, but in their dominance across every area of the pitch.

Despite the comfortable scoreline, Lech won't take their foot off the gas: it's important to maintain stability and keep the players sharp for the next round. Defensive and midfield rotations are likely, but the attacking line will surely get another chance to shine. The Polish side outclass Breidablik in all key metrics, and even with a semi-rotated squad, should have a clear advantage.

Probable lineups

  • Breidablik: Saevarsson; Eyolfsson, Sigurdsson, Magnusson, Jonnsson; Thordarson, Ragnarsson, Finnsson; Arnason, Gunnlaugsson, Aurnson
  • Lech Poznań: Bednarz; Czerwinski, Milecki, Douglas, Murawski; Skawinski, Moder; Salamanca, Markwiński, Souza; Ishak

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first leg, Lech scored 7 goals, three of which came from the penalty spot.
  • Breidablik averages over 12 corners per home match.
  • The Polish club previously played in Iceland in 2018 and earned a 0-0 draw.

Prediction

With the tie essentially settled, don't expect any miracles, but the match could still be entertaining in terms of goals. Breidablik won't sit back at home and will push to score at least once or twice, while Lech will control proceedings and can afford to play pragmatically. Nevertheless, the visitors' class should prove decisive. Our pick for this match is 'Lech to win' at odds of 1.90.

