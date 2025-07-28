RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Ferencváros vs Noah prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30 July 2025

Ferencváros vs Noah prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30 July 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Ferencvaros vs FC Noah prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Ferencvaros
30 july 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Budapest, Groupama Arena
FC Noah
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.65
One of Wednesday's fixtures in the second leg of the 2025/26 Champions League second qualifying round takes place in Budapest at the Groupama Arena. Local side Ferencváros will host Armenian club Noah, holding a slim advantage after a 2-1 victory in the first leg. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash at a solid price.

Match preview

Robbie Keane's men secured a crucial away win in the first leg, but once again failed to keep a clean sheet — this marks the fourth consecutive Champions League match in which they've conceded. Fradi have shown inconsistency at home in European competitions in recent seasons: from their last seven home Champions League fixtures, the Hungarians have lost four. Nevertheless, the team is known for its attacking style and regular scoring, especially when backed by their home crowd.

Expect the hosts to come out firing in attack, but defense remains their Achilles’ heel. The absence of the suspended Ibrahima Cissé will only worsen their problems at the heart of the back line. Up front, the focus will once again be on Barnabás Varga, while the midfield, led by Keita and Joseph, will look to control the tempo. The main thing is to avoid conceding early — otherwise, the game could turn into a nervy shootout.

Noah started the first leg brightly, even taking the lead, but failed to hold on and ultimately lost at home. That defeat was their first in three Champions League matches, but their overall European record remains unconvincing — Armenians have won just two of their last eight games on the continent. Their main issue is a shaky defense, especially away from home: across their last six away European fixtures, they've shipped 19 goals and have yet to keep a clean sheet.

Even so, Sandro Perković’s side aren’t afraid to attack and often manage to score on the road — they’ve netted five times in their last two away European outings. The 4-4-2 formation with Gonzalo Gregorio and Helder Ferreira up front could pose real problems for the Hungarian defense. The key will be to seize the initiative early: even a one-goal win would send the tie to extra time.

Probable lineups

  • Ferencváros: Dibusz; Makreckis, Gartenmann, O'Doda, Etves; Levi, Keita, Tot, Joseph, Montoro; Varga
  • Noah: Chančarević; Grgić, Silva, Sualekhe, Muradyan; Boakye, Sangaré, Omar, Eteki; Gregorio, Ferreira

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Ferencváros have conceded at home in the Champions League for four matches running.
  • Noah are winless in their last seven away games in European competitions.
  • In 7 of Noah’s last 10 away European matches, the "over 2.5 goals" bet has come in.

Prediction

On one side, the hosts’ attacking potential; on the other, the visitors’ risky defense and need to go forward from the outset. All signs point to an entertaining, end-to-end encounter with goals at both ends. Given the stats, Noah’s motivation, and Ferencváros’s tendency to play open football, the optimal bet is "Over 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.65.

Comments
Latest News
