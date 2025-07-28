Panathinaikos vs Rangers prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 30, 2025

Prediction on game W2(+1.0) Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of the Champions League second qualifying round will take place on Wednesday at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, where local side Panathinaikos will host Scotland’s Rangers. The hosts face a tough challenge — they need to overcome a two-goal deficit after losing the first leg. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Panathinaikos had a rough start to their European campaign, falling 0-2 away to Rangers. Despite having just 25% possession, the Greek side managed 14 shots, highlighting their attacking potential. However, a lack of control and poor finishing proved decisive in their defeat in Glasgow.

Rui Vitória has some issues ahead of the match: Anastasios Bakasetas is injured, while Giorgos Vagiannidis is suspended. This will force the coach to reshuffle his attacking quartet, likely involving Pellistri, Mancini, Djuricic, and Ioannidis. On home turf, Panathinaikos will look to seize the initiative and bring the intrigue back to the tie.

Rangers delivered a confident display in the first leg, dominating both possession (75%) and attacking quality. New manager Russell Martin remains unbeaten, and the squad is adapting to his style. Finlay Curtis has been especially impressive, scoring in three straight matches, including the opener against the Greeks.

Even after a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough in a friendly, the Scots look more cohesive and physically prepared. Their eight-match unbeaten streak speaks to their stability, and a blend of youth and experience gives hope for a strong finish to this two-legged battle. In Glasgow, Rangers denied Panathinaikos control — and they’ll look to repeat that approach in Athens.

Probable line-ups

Panathinaikos: Dragowski; Jedvaj, Palmer-Brown, Touba, Kyriakopoulos; Chirivella, Maksimović; Pellistri, Djuricic, Mancini; Ioannidis

Dragowski; Jedvaj, Palmer-Brown, Touba, Kyriakopoulos; Chirivella, Maksimović; Pellistri, Djuricic, Mancini; Ioannidis Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Djiça, Souttar, Aarons; Diomande, Rothwell, Raskin; Gassama, Danilo, Curtis

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first leg, Rangers had 75% possession and won 2-0.

Panathinaikos have won only 2 of their last 6 matches (all competitions).

Finlay Curtis has scored in three consecutive matches for Rangers.

Prediction

Even though the return leg will be played in Athens, the advantage still lies with the Scots. Rangers look more organized and physically ready, while Panathinaikos are just getting into their season. Considering the Greek side’s personnel losses and the visitors’ confident first-leg display, it’s logical to expect Rangers at least not to lose again. Our bet: “Rangers win with a (+1.0) handicap” at odds of 1.60.