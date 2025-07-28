RU RU ES ES FR FR
Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29 July 2025

Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29 July 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija Ljubljana prediction Photo: efl.com / Author unknown
Inter Club d'Escaldes
29 july 2025, 14:30
- : -
International, Estadi de la FAF
Olimpija Ljubljana
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On July 29, 2025, the FFA Stadium in Encamp (Andorra) will host the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round for the 2025/26 season. The hosts, Inter d'Escaldes, will welcome Slovenia's Olimpija Ljubljana as they look to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first encounter. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with an attractive odd.

Match preview

The Andorran champions embark on their European journey with a tough run. After a respectable but ultimately unsuccessful duel with Romanian side FCSB in the Champions League qualifiers (3-4 on aggregate), Felipe Ortiz’s squad dropped into the Conference League, drawing another formidable opponent.

The defeat in Slovenia (4-2) leaves Inter d'Escaldes with a mountain to climb. Backed by their home crowd, the team will have to go all out, but a defense that shipped four goals in the first leg remains a major concern.

Olimpija fell short of expectations in the Champions League, losing to Kairat over two legs (1-3), but Jorge Simão’s men have responded in style. They opened their domestic campaign with two clean-sheet wins, showing the right mentality after their European exit.

The Slovenians won’t be taking it easy away from home; their aim is not just to progress, but to build momentum and confidence. A 4-2 lead from the first match gives them a comfortable cushion, but discipline and control will be key priorities for Olimpija at this stage.

Probable lineups

  • Inter Club d'Escaldes: Díaz, Muguruza, Mohedano, Puentes, Umanes, Torres, De la Torre, Alonso, Hermann, Muñoz Martínez, López
  • Olimpija: Deichar, Agba, Diga, Jelenković, Kojić, Mitrovski, Muhamedbegović, Tamm, Blanco, Doffo, Costa Pinto

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Olimpija Ljubljana have won their last three matches in all competitions.
  • Both teams have scored in four of Inter’s last five matches.
  • This is the first time these teams have met in European competition.

Prediction

Olimpija Ljubljana are firmly in control after their home win, while Inter d'Escaldes look vulnerable at the back. The hosts’ need to chase a two-goal deficit could open them up defensively, and the Slovenians have the quality to capitalize. With a clear edge in class and experience, the visitors are well placed to prevail again. Our bet: "Olimpija to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.60.

Comments
