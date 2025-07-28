RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Differdange vs New Saints prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025

Differdange vs New Saints prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
FC Differdange 03 vs TNS prediction Photo: sportskeeda.com / Author unknown
FC Differdange 03
FC Differdange 03 FC Differdange 03 Schedule FC Differdange 03 Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
29 july 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Differdange, Stade Municipal de Differdange
TNS
TNS TNS Schedule TNS News TNS Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.68
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

The second leg of the second qualifying round between Differdange and Welsh side New Saints will take place on Tuesday at the Municpal de Differdange stadium. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with an attractive odd.

Match preview

After clinching the domestic title last season, Differdange are showing real ambition on the European stage. Despite dropping out in the first round of Champions League qualifying against Drita (2-4 on aggregate), the team adapted quickly and grabbed a crucial away win over the New Saints (0-1), giving them a solid advantage ahead of the home leg.

Maurice Spitoni's men have displayed smart tactical organization and defensive composure. Playing at home with a one-goal cushion could be decisive, especially if the team sets the tempo from the opening whistle.

The Welsh club are also reigning champions of their league, but continue to struggle in Europe. Their elimination by Shkëndija in the first Champions League qualifying round (1-2 after extra time) highlighted their ongoing difficulties in producing consistent results on the continental stage.

Under Craig Harrison, the Welsh side will have to go on the offensive in Luxembourg, with no room left for retreat. However, an open game against a team comfortable on the counterattack could be a dangerous gamble for the visitors.

Probable lineups

  • Differdange: Felipe, Franzoni, D'Anzico, Brusco, Beduret, Lamperer, Pinto, Leandro, Bruninho, Hadji, Abreu.
  • New Saints: Shepperd, Craig, McGhanie, Bodenham, Redmond, Holden, Corness, Williams, Brobbel, Williams, Wilson.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Differdange have won 3 of their last 4 home European matches.
  • TNS have lost 4 of their last 5 away UEFA qualifiers.
  • This is the first ever European meeting between the clubs: after the first leg, Differdange lead 1-0 on aggregate.

Prediction

Differdange made the most of their chances in Wales and now hold both a psychological and tactical edge. TNS will be forced to take risks, which could open up spaces and create extra opportunities for the hosts. Backed by the home crowd, the Luxembourgers have every chance of progressing to the next round. Our bet: "Differdange to win with (0) handicap" at odds of 1.68.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.68
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Genk vs Eupen prediction Club Friendlies 28 july 2025, 05:00 Genk vs Eupen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 28, 2025 Genk Odds: 1.6 Eupen Recommended 1xBet
Zanzibar vs Nigeria prediction Friendly International 28 july 2025, 08:00 Zanzibar vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Zanzibar Odds: 1.64 Nigeria Bet now Mostbet
Gaziantep FK vs Alanyaspor prediction Club Friendlies 28 july 2025, 10:00 Gaziantep vs Alanyaspor prediction, H2H and likely lineups - July 28, 2025 Gaziantep FK Odds: 1.75 Alanyaspor Bet now Mostbet
Guinea vs Central African Republic prediction Friendly International 28 july 2025, 11:00 Guinea vs CAR prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 28, 2025 Guinea Odds: 1.6 Central African Republic Recommended Melbet
Elfsborg vs IFK Goeteborg prediction Allsvenskan Sweden 28 july 2025, 13:00 Elfsborg vs Göteborg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 28, 2025 Elfsborg Odds: 2.05 IFK Goeteborg Bet now 1xBet
Deportivo Riestra vs Atletico Tucuman prediction Liga Profesional Argentina 28 july 2025, 15:00 Deportivo Riestra vs Atlético Tucumán. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Deportivo Riestra Odds: 1.68 Atletico Tucuman Bet now Mostbet
Kairat Almaty vs KuPS prediction Champions League 29 july 2025, 11:00 Kairat vs KuPS prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Kairat Almaty Odds: 1.94 KuPS Recommended Melbet
Iberia 1999 vs FCI Levadia prediction Europa Conference League 29 july 2025, 12:00 Iberia 1999 - Levadia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 July 2025 Iberia 1999 Odds: 1.66 FCI Levadia Bet now Melbet
Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun Spartans prediction Champions League 29 july 2025, 14:00 Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025 Dynamo Kyiv Odds: 1.76 Hamrun Spartans Bet now 1xBet
Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija Ljubljana prediction Europa Conference League 29 july 2025, 14:30 Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29 July 2025 Inter Club d'Escaldes Odds: 1.6 Olimpija Ljubljana Recommended 1xBet
Valencia vs Marseille prediction Club Friendlies 29 july 2025, 14:30 Valencia vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025 Valencia Odds: 1.75 Marseille Bet now Melbet
Hull vs Sunderland prediction Club Friendlies 29 july 2025, 14:45 Hull City vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 July 2025 Hull Odds: 2.8 Sunderland Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Deportivo Riestra - : - Atletico Tucuman 28 july 2025, 15:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Deportivo Riestra
-
Atletico Tucuman
-
15:00
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Defensa y Justicia 28 july 2025, 17:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
17:00
Banfield - : - Barracas Central 28 july 2025, 19:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Barracas Central
-
19:00
Kairat Almaty - : - KuPS 29 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
KuPS
-
11:00
Iberia 1999 - : - FCI Levadia 29 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Iberia 1999
-
FCI Levadia
-
12:00
FC Differdange 03 - : - TNS 29 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
FC Differdange 03
-
TNS
-
14:00
Drita - : - FC Copenhagen 29 july 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Drita
-
FC Copenhagen
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Hamrun Spartans 29 july 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Hamrun Spartans
-
14:00
Barnet - : - Newport 29 july 2025, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Barnet
-
Newport
-
14:30
Inter Club d'Escaldes - : - Olimpija Ljubljana 29 july 2025, 14:30 Europa Conference League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
14:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:56 A replacement for Isak? Newcastle in talks over Sesko transfer Football news Today, 16:32 Beto set for Serie A return? Atalanta searching for Retegui replacement Football news Today, 16:03 Demands a transfer. Yoane Wissa threatens Brentford Football news Today, 15:30 World champion no longer needed? Inter to put Benjamin Pavard up for transfer Football news Today, 14:54 Defended the title! England women's national team win the European Championship for the second time in a row Football news Today, 13:58 A new season, a new look. Guardiola channels Ted Lasso vibes Football news Today, 12:56 100 million won't help: Arsenal have no intention of letting Saliba go to Real Madrid Football news Today, 12:29 Reunite with Ronaldo? Antony ready for Saudi Arabia move Football news Today, 12:00 Welcome to MLS! Müller has chosen his new club Football news Today, 11:27 Could it be a record transfer? Dewsbury-Hall may leave Chelsea in search of playing time
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores