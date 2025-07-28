Differdange vs New Saints prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.68 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

The second leg of the second qualifying round between Differdange and Welsh side New Saints will take place on Tuesday at the Municpal de Differdange stadium. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with an attractive odd.

Match preview

After clinching the domestic title last season, Differdange are showing real ambition on the European stage. Despite dropping out in the first round of Champions League qualifying against Drita (2-4 on aggregate), the team adapted quickly and grabbed a crucial away win over the New Saints (0-1), giving them a solid advantage ahead of the home leg.

Maurice Spitoni's men have displayed smart tactical organization and defensive composure. Playing at home with a one-goal cushion could be decisive, especially if the team sets the tempo from the opening whistle.

The Welsh club are also reigning champions of their league, but continue to struggle in Europe. Their elimination by Shkëndija in the first Champions League qualifying round (1-2 after extra time) highlighted their ongoing difficulties in producing consistent results on the continental stage.

Under Craig Harrison, the Welsh side will have to go on the offensive in Luxembourg, with no room left for retreat. However, an open game against a team comfortable on the counterattack could be a dangerous gamble for the visitors.

Probable lineups

Differdange : Felipe, Franzoni, D'Anzico, Brusco, Beduret, Lamperer, Pinto, Leandro, Bruninho, Hadji, Abreu.

: Felipe, Franzoni, D'Anzico, Brusco, Beduret, Lamperer, Pinto, Leandro, Bruninho, Hadji, Abreu. New Saints: Shepperd, Craig, McGhanie, Bodenham, Redmond, Holden, Corness, Williams, Brobbel, Williams, Wilson.

Match facts and head-to-head

Differdange have won 3 of their last 4 home European matches.

TNS have lost 4 of their last 5 away UEFA qualifiers.

This is the first ever European meeting between the clubs: after the first leg, Differdange lead 1-0 on aggregate.

Prediction

Differdange made the most of their chances in Wales and now hold both a psychological and tactical edge. TNS will be forced to take risks, which could open up spaces and create extra opportunities for the hosts. Backed by the home crowd, the Luxembourgers have every chance of progressing to the next round. Our bet: "Differdange to win with (0) handicap" at odds of 1.68.