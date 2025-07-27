Iberia 1999 - Levadia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 July 2025

Prediction on game Win Iberia 1999 Odds: 1.66 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On July 29, 2025, at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi, the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round for the 2025/26 season will see Georgian side Iberia 1999 host Estonian club Levadia. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

Georgian outfit Iberia has already faced tough challenges at the start of their European campaign — the club was knocked out by Malmö in the Champions League qualifiers (1-6 on aggregate), but proved they can compete even against stronger opponents. In the first leg against Levadia, Giorgi Nikadze’s men held firm until the very end, but conceded a decisive goal in the 81st minute, sealing a 0-1 defeat.

Now the team returns to their home ground, where they traditionally feel more confident. Despite a string of recent setbacks, Iberia boasts attacking potential that could deliver results, especially with strong support from the stands and the right tactical approach.

Estonian side Levadia approaches the return leg in solid form: 4 wins in their last 6 games and a sturdy defense, conceding an average of just 0.5 goals per match. Their first-leg victory over Iberia (1-0), secured late on, was a testament to Kurat Tammik’s patient and pragmatic approach.

However, Levadia can be inconsistent away from home, particularly against high-intensity opponents. A single mistake could erase their slim advantage, making discipline and concentration the key factors in Tbilisi.

Probable line-ups

Iberia 1999: Makaridze, Zohuri, Agyakwa, Jgherenaya, Tabatadze, Kardava, Dadiani, Klas, Silagadze, Tabatadze Yu, Rushevich

Makaridze, Zohuri, Agyakwa, Jgherenaya, Tabatadze, Kardava, Dadiani, Klas, Silagadze, Tabatadze Yu, Rushevich Levadia: Vallner, Liivak, Iboro, Mavretic, Tammik, Jarvelaid, Agyiri, Torres, Roosnupp, Musaba, Kirss

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first time these teams meet in European competition

Iberia 1999 are winless in their last five matches

Iberia have failed to score more than one goal in each of their last five outings

Prediction

Iberia have a real chance to challenge, especially if they start aggressively and capitalize on their opportunities. Levadia’s slim advantage is too shaky for them to sit back for the entire match. Home support, a high tempo, and the desire to bounce back could tip the scales in favor of the hosts. Our pick: “Iberia 1999 to win” at 1.66 odds.