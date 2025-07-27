Crvena Zvezda vs Lincoln Red Imps prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 29, 2025

Prediction on game W1(-2.5) Odds: 1.68 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Tuesday evening in Belgrade, the return leg of the Champions League second qualifying round will take place as Serbia’s Crvena Zvezda hosts Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps. Here’s a tip for the outcome of this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

The first leg in Gibraltar wasn’t the most spectacular in terms of scoreline, but Crvena Zvezda confidently controlled the game and secured the needed victory. Despite being reduced to ten men after Korean Seol Yong-U was sent off, Milojević’s side managed to see out the win and keep a clean sheet. The gulf in class and physicality was evident across the pitch, and now back home the Serbians will look to play with more flair and attacking intent.

Meanwhile, in domestic competition, the Belgrade side is showing no signs of slowing down: last weekend they simply demolished OFK Belgrade 7-1, underlining their attacking firepower and squad depth. Given their current form and the backing of their home fans, Crvena can be expected to deliver entertaining football and likely a lopsided scoreline in the second leg — especially if they maintain the same attacking focus as in recent matches.

Despite the defeat in the first leg, Lincoln Red Imps can take positives — they looked organized, compact, and managed to keep the tie alive. Juanjo Bezares’ men know their chances of advancing are slim, but they’ll still look to show character on the road. Their European experience may be limited, but it allows the Red Imps to step up against more illustrious opponents without fear.

However, last season’s heavy exit to Qarabag (0-7) at this very stage is still fresh in the memory. For Lincoln, just qualifying for the Champions League preliminaries is already an achievement. But away from home, against sides of Crvena’s caliber, they typically lack the resources and space to mount a real challenge. Keeping the score respectable will be their main objective.

Probable lineups

Crvena Zvezda: Matheus – Gobeljić, Veljković, Dragović, Tiknizyan – Kangwa, Krunić, Ivanić – Katai, Mitrović, Bruno Duarte

Matheus – Gobeljić, Veljković, Dragović, Tiknizyan – Kangwa, Krunić, Ivanić – Katai, Mitrović, Bruno Duarte Lincoln Red Imps: Santana – Sergeant, Chipolina, Walker, Annesley – Ronan, Hernandez, Muñoz – Juanje, De Barr, Kike

Match facts and head-to-head

Crvena Zvezda has played in the Champions League group stage for two consecutive seasons.

Lincoln Red Imps have never advanced beyond the second qualifying round.

In European competition, the Serbians have lost just one of their last 10 home games.

Prediction

In the first leg, the Serbians delivered a businesslike win, but their home approach will be different. The team is in top form, plays attacking football, and should exploit their superiority across the board. Lincoln will try to avoid a collapse, but the gap in class, physicality, and squad depth is simply massive. Our pick: "Crvena Zvezda to win with a -2.5 handicap" at odds of 1.68.