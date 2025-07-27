RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Crvena Zvezda vs Lincoln Red Imps prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 29, 2025

Crvena Zvezda vs Lincoln Red Imps prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 29, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
FK Crvena Zvezda vs Lincoln Red Imps FC prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
FK Crvena Zvezda
FK Crvena Zvezda FK Crvena Zvezda Schedule FK Crvena Zvezda News FK Crvena Zvezda Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
29 july 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Belgrade, Stadion Rajko Mitic
Lincoln Red Imps FC
Lincoln Red Imps FC Lincoln Red Imps FC Schedule Lincoln Red Imps FC News Lincoln Red Imps FC Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-2.5)
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Tuesday evening in Belgrade, the return leg of the Champions League second qualifying round will take place as Serbia’s Crvena Zvezda hosts Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps. Here’s a tip for the outcome of this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

The first leg in Gibraltar wasn’t the most spectacular in terms of scoreline, but Crvena Zvezda confidently controlled the game and secured the needed victory. Despite being reduced to ten men after Korean Seol Yong-U was sent off, Milojević’s side managed to see out the win and keep a clean sheet. The gulf in class and physicality was evident across the pitch, and now back home the Serbians will look to play with more flair and attacking intent.

Meanwhile, in domestic competition, the Belgrade side is showing no signs of slowing down: last weekend they simply demolished OFK Belgrade 7-1, underlining their attacking firepower and squad depth. Given their current form and the backing of their home fans, Crvena can be expected to deliver entertaining football and likely a lopsided scoreline in the second leg — especially if they maintain the same attacking focus as in recent matches.

Despite the defeat in the first leg, Lincoln Red Imps can take positives — they looked organized, compact, and managed to keep the tie alive. Juanjo Bezares’ men know their chances of advancing are slim, but they’ll still look to show character on the road. Their European experience may be limited, but it allows the Red Imps to step up against more illustrious opponents without fear.

However, last season’s heavy exit to Qarabag (0-7) at this very stage is still fresh in the memory. For Lincoln, just qualifying for the Champions League preliminaries is already an achievement. But away from home, against sides of Crvena’s caliber, they typically lack the resources and space to mount a real challenge. Keeping the score respectable will be their main objective.

Probable lineups

  • Crvena Zvezda: Matheus – Gobeljić, Veljković, Dragović, Tiknizyan – Kangwa, Krunić, Ivanić – Katai, Mitrović, Bruno Duarte
  • Lincoln Red Imps: Santana – Sergeant, Chipolina, Walker, Annesley – Ronan, Hernandez, Muñoz – Juanje, De Barr, Kike

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Crvena Zvezda has played in the Champions League group stage for two consecutive seasons.
  • Lincoln Red Imps have never advanced beyond the second qualifying round.
  • In European competition, the Serbians have lost just one of their last 10 home games.

Prediction

In the first leg, the Serbians delivered a businesslike win, but their home approach will be different. The team is in top form, plays attacking football, and should exploit their superiority across the board. Lincoln will try to avoid a collapse, but the gap in class, physicality, and squad depth is simply massive. Our pick: "Crvena Zvezda to win with a -2.5 handicap" at odds of 1.68.

Prediction on game W1(-2.5)
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Genk vs Eupen prediction Club Friendlies 28 july 2025, 05:00 Genk vs Eupen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 28, 2025 Genk Odds: 1.6 Eupen Recommended 1xBet
Zanzibar vs Nigeria prediction Friendly International 28 july 2025, 08:00 Zanzibar vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Zanzibar Odds: 1.64 Nigeria Bet now Mostbet
Gaziantep FK vs Alanyaspor prediction Club Friendlies 28 july 2025, 10:00 Gaziantep vs Alanyaspor prediction, H2H and likely lineups - July 28, 2025 Gaziantep FK Odds: 1.75 Alanyaspor Bet now Mostbet
Guinea vs Central African Republic prediction Friendly International 28 july 2025, 11:00 Guinea vs CAR prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 28, 2025 Guinea Odds: 1.6 Central African Republic Recommended Melbet
Elfsborg vs IFK Goeteborg prediction Allsvenskan Sweden 28 july 2025, 13:00 Elfsborg vs Göteborg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 28, 2025 Elfsborg Odds: 2.05 IFK Goeteborg Bet now 1xBet
Deportivo Riestra vs Atletico Tucuman prediction Liga Profesional Argentina 28 july 2025, 15:00 Deportivo Riestra vs Atlético Tucumán. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Deportivo Riestra Odds: 1.68 Atletico Tucuman Bet now Mostbet
Kairat Almaty vs KuPS prediction Champions League 29 july 2025, 11:00 Kairat vs KuPS prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Kairat Almaty Odds: 1.94 KuPS Recommended Melbet
Iberia 1999 vs FCI Levadia prediction Europa Conference League 29 july 2025, 12:00 Iberia 1999 - Levadia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 July 2025 Iberia 1999 Odds: 1.66 FCI Levadia Bet now Melbet
Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun Spartans prediction Champions League 29 july 2025, 14:00 Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025 Dynamo Kyiv Odds: 1.76 Hamrun Spartans Bet now 1xBet
Valencia vs Marseille prediction Club Friendlies 29 july 2025, 14:30 Valencia vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025 Valencia Odds: 1.75 Marseille Recommended Melbet
Hull vs Sunderland prediction Club Friendlies 29 july 2025, 14:45 Hull City vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 July 2025 Hull Odds: 2.8 Sunderland Bet now Mostbet
Zrinjski Mostar vs Slovan Bratislava prediction Champions League 29 july 2025, 15:00 Zrinjski vs Slovan Bratislava prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29 July 2025 Zrinjski Mostar Odds: 1.68 Slovan Bratislava Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
River Plate 0 - 0 San Lorenzo Today, 19:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
River Plate
0
San Lorenzo
0
43’
Deportivo Riestra - : - Atletico Tucuman 28 july 2025, 15:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Deportivo Riestra
-
Atletico Tucuman
-
15:00
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Defensa y Justicia 28 july 2025, 17:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
17:00
Banfield - : - Barracas Central 28 july 2025, 19:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Barracas Central
-
19:00
Kairat Almaty - : - KuPS 29 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
KuPS
-
11:00
Iberia 1999 - : - FCI Levadia 29 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Iberia 1999
-
FCI Levadia
-
12:00
FC Differdange 03 - : - TNS 29 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
FC Differdange 03
-
TNS
-
14:00
Drita - : - FC Copenhagen 29 july 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Drita
-
FC Copenhagen
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Hamrun Spartans 29 july 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Hamrun Spartans
-
14:00
Barnet - : - Newport 29 july 2025, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Barnet
-
Newport
-
14:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:56 A replacement for Isak? Newcastle in talks over Sesko transfer Football news Today, 16:32 Beto set for Serie A return? Atalanta searching for Retegui replacement Football news Today, 16:03 Demands a transfer. Yoane Wissa threatens Brentford Football news Today, 15:30 World champion no longer needed? Inter to put Benjamin Pavard up for transfer Football news Today, 14:54 Defended the title! England women's national team win the European Championship for the second time in a row Football news Today, 13:58 A new season, a new look. Guardiola channels Ted Lasso vibes Football news Today, 12:56 100 million won't help: Arsenal have no intention of letting Saliba go to Real Madrid Football news Today, 12:29 Reunite with Ronaldo? Antony ready for Saudi Arabia move Football news Today, 12:00 Welcome to MLS! Müller has chosen his new club Football news Today, 11:27 Could it be a record transfer? Dewsbury-Hall may leave Chelsea in search of playing time
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores