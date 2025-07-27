Zrinjski vs Slovan Bratislava prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29 July 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.68 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, the Zrinjski Stadium in Mostar will host the second leg of the Champions League second qualifying round between local side Zrinjski and Slovak powerhouse Slovan Bratislava. I’m tipping a bet on goals in this clash, with excellent odds on offer.

Match preview

Zrinjski approach the return leg as clear underdogs after a heavy 0-4 defeat in Bratislava. To salvage their Champions League campaign, the Bosnian club not only have to win — but must thrash their opponents by four goals, a feat bordering on fantasy by European standards. Nevertheless, the team has shown solid scoring form at home in European competitions, consistently finding the net in most recent fixtures.

Despite the disaster in the first leg, Zrinjski are capable of putting up a fight, especially going forward. They regularly score in Mostar, and with the backing of their fans, could aim for at least a positive result. The defense, however, remains a weak spot — particularly against an organized and swift counterattack.

The Slovak giants finally snapped their long Champions League losing streak, confidently dismantling Zrinjski 4-0 at home. This victory was crucial for the team’s morale, as they’re used to domestic success but have struggled on the international stage. Now, Slovan travel to Mostar as favorites with a comfortable cushion, allowing them to play pragmatic football.

Despite their solid advantage, Slovan won’t be sitting back. With creative attacking talents who thrive in open spaces, the visitors are sure to get chances on the break and look dangerous in front of goal against a Zrinjski side that will have to push forward.

Probable lineups

Zrinjski: Goran Karačić – Due Dujmović, Ilija Mašić, Kerim Memija, Mateo Sušić – Antonio Ivankčić, Igor Savić, Karlo Abramović, Stefano Šurdanović, Jakov Pranjić – Nemanja Bilbija.

Goran Karačić – Due Dujmović, Ilija Mašić, Kerim Memija, Mateo Sušić – Antonio Ivankčić, Igor Savić, Karlo Abramović, Stefano Šurdanović, Jakov Pranjić – Nemanja Bilbija. Slovan Bratislava: Dominik Takáč – Guram Kashia, Kenan Bajrić, Cesar Blackman – Vladimír Weiss, Peter Pokorný, Rash Rahim Ibrahim, Marko Tolić, Tigran Barseghyan – David Strelec, Sharani Zuberu.

Match facts and head-to-head

Zrinjski have won just one home match in their Champions League history.

Slovan have lost only one of their last 20 Champions League away games by more than three goals.

Both teams have scored in 5 of Zrinjski’s last 7 home games in European competitions.

Prediction

Given the scenario after the first leg, Zrinjski will play with freedom and attack aggressively, but that will leave gaps at the back. Slovan know how to punish such vulnerabilities and won’t miss the chance to seal their progress. This match promises attacking football and goals for both sides. Our tip: "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.68.