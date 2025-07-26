Elfsborg vs Göteborg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 28, 2025

Prediction on game Win Elfsborg Odds: 2.05 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 17 in the Swedish Championship will take place on Monday at Borås Arena, where local side Elfsborg will host Göteborg. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid odds.

Match preview

Oscar Hiljemark’s team is gradually finding its rhythm as the season progresses and now sits within touching distance of the European qualification zone. Despite a frustrating defeat to Djurgården in the previous round, "Di Gule" are confident at home—at Borås Arena, they’ve claimed the majority of their points, conceding on average less than a goal per game.

Elfsborg’s focus on attacking play and organized defense makes them one of the most balanced sides in the league. The standout is striker Frederik Iler, who consistently finds the net and remains the team’s main attacking weapon. The return of Hedlund and Wikström after suspensions also adds flexibility in midfield and stability at the back.

Under the guidance of Stefan Billborn, Göteborg have looked inconsistent but have managed to snatch points in key matches. The team boasts one of the best away records in the league, winning five out of eight matches on the road, which fuels hope for a strong showing in Borås. However, "Blåvitt" have recently shown a drop in form, especially up front—only a narrow win over Sirius saved them last time out.

On the personnel front, Göteborg are struggling—several first-team regulars are sidelined with injuries, and captain Gustav Svensson is only just nearing a return. The attacking hopes rest on Danish forward Max Fenger, but without solid support from midfield, his impact may be limited.

Probable lineups

Elfsborg: Eriksson; Holmén, Bukhari, Wikström; Hedlund, B. Zeneli, Thomassen, Wenderson, Hult; Silverholt, Iler

Eriksson; Holmén, Bukhari, Wikström; Hedlund, B. Zeneli, Thomassen, Wenderson, Hult; Silverholt, Iler Göteborg: Bishesari; Santos, Bager, Erlingmark, Tolf; Kruse, Thordarson; Clemmensen, Heinz, Alioum; Fenger

Match facts and head-to-head

Elfsborg defeated Göteborg 2-1 in their head-to-head earlier this month.

Göteborg have failed to win in their last five visits to Borås Arena.

Elfsborg are averaging over two goals per home match this season.

Prediction

Elfsborg are clear favorites in this matchup: they’re consistently strong in front of their home fans and make the most of their chances. Despite Göteborg’s decent away record, both historical stats and current form point to a home advantage. We expect Elfsborg to claim the victory.