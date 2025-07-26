RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Allsvenskan Sweden Predictions Elfsborg vs Göteborg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 28, 2025

Elfsborg vs Göteborg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 28, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Elfsborg vs IFK Goeteborg prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Elfsborg
Elfsborg Elfsborg Schedule Elfsborg News Elfsborg Transfers
Allsvenskan Sweden Allsvenskan Sweden Table Allsvenskan Sweden Fixtures Allsvenskan Sweden Predictions
28 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
Sweden, Boraas, Boraas Arena
IFK Goeteborg
IFK Goeteborg IFK Goeteborg Schedule IFK Goeteborg News IFK Goeteborg Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Elfsborg
Odds: 2.05
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 17 in the Swedish Championship will take place on Monday at Borås Arena, where local side Elfsborg will host Göteborg. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid odds.

Match preview

Oscar Hiljemark’s team is gradually finding its rhythm as the season progresses and now sits within touching distance of the European qualification zone. Despite a frustrating defeat to Djurgården in the previous round, "Di Gule" are confident at home—at Borås Arena, they’ve claimed the majority of their points, conceding on average less than a goal per game.

Elfsborg’s focus on attacking play and organized defense makes them one of the most balanced sides in the league. The standout is striker Frederik Iler, who consistently finds the net and remains the team’s main attacking weapon. The return of Hedlund and Wikström after suspensions also adds flexibility in midfield and stability at the back.

Under the guidance of Stefan Billborn, Göteborg have looked inconsistent but have managed to snatch points in key matches. The team boasts one of the best away records in the league, winning five out of eight matches on the road, which fuels hope for a strong showing in Borås. However, "Blåvitt" have recently shown a drop in form, especially up front—only a narrow win over Sirius saved them last time out.

On the personnel front, Göteborg are struggling—several first-team regulars are sidelined with injuries, and captain Gustav Svensson is only just nearing a return. The attacking hopes rest on Danish forward Max Fenger, but without solid support from midfield, his impact may be limited.

Probable lineups

  • Elfsborg: Eriksson; Holmén, Bukhari, Wikström; Hedlund, B. Zeneli, Thomassen, Wenderson, Hult; Silverholt, Iler
  • Göteborg: Bishesari; Santos, Bager, Erlingmark, Tolf; Kruse, Thordarson; Clemmensen, Heinz, Alioum; Fenger

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Elfsborg defeated Göteborg 2-1 in their head-to-head earlier this month.
  • Göteborg have failed to win in their last five visits to Borås Arena.
  • Elfsborg are averaging over two goals per home match this season.

Prediction

Elfsborg are clear favorites in this matchup: they’re consistently strong in front of their home fans and make the most of their chances. Despite Göteborg’s decent away record, both historical stats and current form point to a home advantage. We expect Elfsborg to claim the victory.

Prediction on game Win Elfsborg
Odds: 2.05
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham prediction Club Friendlies Today, 15:00 Nottingham Forest vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 26 July 2025 Nottingham Forest Odds: 1.82 Fulham Recommended Mostbet
Benfica vs Fenerbahce prediction Club Friendlies Today, 15:00 Benfica vs Fenerbahce prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Benfica Odds: 1.56 Fenerbahce Bet now Melbet
Morocco vs Nigeria prediction Women's Africa Cup of Nations Today, 16:00 Morocco vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 26, 2025 Morocco Odds: 1.5 Nigeria Bet now Melbet
Everton vs Bournemouth prediction Club Friendlies Today, 16:00 Everton vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025 Everton Odds: 1.7 Bournemouth Recommended 1xBet
Inter Miami CF vs FC Cincinnati prediction MLS USA Today, 19:15 Inter Miami vs Cincinnati prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 27, 2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.6 FC Cincinnati Bet now Mostbet
Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders FC prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 27, 2025 Atlanta United Odds: 1.9 Seattle Sounders FC Bet now Melbet
Cruz Azul vs Leon prediction Liga MX Mexico Today, 21:00 Cruz Azul vs León prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 27, 2025 Cruz Azul Odds: 1.6 Leon Recommended Mostbet
Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona prediction Club Friendlies 27 july 2025, 06:00 Kobe vs Barcelona: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 26, 2025 Vissel Kobe Odds: 1.5 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction Club Friendlies 27 july 2025, 07:30 Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 27, 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.62 Newcastle Bet now 1xBet
Anderlecht vs Westerlo prediction Pro League Belgium 27 july 2025, 07:30 Anderlecht vs Westerlo prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 27, 2025 Anderlecht Odds: 1.69 Westerlo Recommended 1xBet
OH Leuven vs Sporting Charleroi prediction Pro League Belgium 27 july 2025, 10:00 Leuven vs Charleroi: prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 27, 2025 OH Leuven Odds: 1.86 Sporting Charleroi Bet now Mostbet
Club Brugge vs Genk prediction Pro League Belgium 27 july 2025, 12:30 Club Brugge vs Genk prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 27, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.8 Genk Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Aldosivi 0 - 0 Newell's Old Boys Today, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
0
Newell's Old Boys
0
61’
Rosario Central - : - San Martin San Juan Today, 15:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Rosario Central
-
San Martin San Juan
-
15:45
Club Atletico Platense - : - Argentinos Juniors Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Argentinos Juniors
-
18:00
Velez Sarsfield - : - Instituto Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Velez Sarsfield
-
Instituto
-
18:00
Inter Miami CF - : - FC Cincinnati Today, 19:15 MLS USA
Inter Miami CF
-
FC Cincinnati
-
19:15
Philadelphia Union - : - Colorado Rapids Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
Colorado Rapids
-
19:30
DC United - : - Austin FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
DC United
-
Austin FC
-
19:30
Charlotte FC - : - Toronto FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Charlotte FC
-
Toronto FC
-
19:30
Atlanta United - : - Seattle Sounders FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Atlanta United
-
Seattle Sounders FC
-
19:30
Racing Club - : - Estudiantes Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Racing Club
-
Estudiantes
-
20:15
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:39 Already searching for a replacement. Besiktas may sack ex-Man United coach Solskjaer Football news Today, 14:05 The saga is over! Official: Viktor Gyökeres is an Arsenal player Football news Today, 14:01 Who is the main favorite? Orlando Pirates search for a new captain after Maela's departure Football news Today, 13:27 Yildiz won't be joining Chelsea? Juventus reject €60 million offer Football news Today, 12:59 Manchester United ready to offer lucrative contract as they target Donnarumma Football news Today, 12:30 A tough decision for Nabi. Kaizer Chiefs may bid farewell to four players Football news Today, 12:03 In case of Vinicius transfer. Real wants to sign Man City star Football news Today, 11:28 Will replace the star striker. Simeone's son to switch Serie A clubs Football news Today, 10:38 Reunited with his former fiancée. Rashford and Lucia Loi are back together Football news Today, 10:08 Gabriel Jesus could return to Brazil. Flamengo want to loan the Arsenal forward
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores