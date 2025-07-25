RU RU ES ES FR FR
Club Brugge vs Genk prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 27, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Club Brugge vs Genk prediction Photo: sportskeeda.com / Author unknown
27 july 2025, 12:30
- : -
Belgium, Bruges, Jan Breydel Stadion
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
The opening round of the Belgian Pro League sees Club Brugge and Genk square off this Sunday at the Jan Breydel Stadium. I’m backing an outcome in this clash with solid odds.

Match preview

Club Brugge enters the new season with silverware in hand after defeating Royale Union in the Super Cup. Despite missing out on the league title in the spring, the side showed their mettle against the champions, rallying mid-match to snatch a 2-1 victory. Under Ronny Deila’s guidance, Brugge remains one of the most organized and powerful teams in Belgian football.

Brugge’s home record commands respect: last season, they averaged 2.15 goals scored per match while conceding just about one. Over the summer, the “Blauw-Zwart” looked confident in a series of friendlies, going unbeaten in four games. The support of the Jan Breydel stands is yet another factor tipping the scales in Brugge’s favor.

Genk burst out of the gates last season, dominating the regular campaign with a healthy lead, but faltered near the playoffs, even slipping to third. Thorsten Fink has retained the board’s trust despite a disappointing finish, but the summer saw several key departures — including Baah — from the squad.

Still, the Limburg club comes into this fixture in fine form: four wins in their last five matches is a statement. Genk may score less frequently (an average of 1.44 per match), but they’re adept at playing on the counter and capitalizing on opponents’ mistakes. However, their away record at Brugge is less than stellar — near perfection is needed here.

Probable lineups

  • Club Brugge: Mignolet — Seys, Mechele, Ordoñez, Spileers — Vanaken, Reitz, Nwadike — Vetlesen, Tzolis, Vermant
  • Genk: Penders — Kayembe, Smets, Sadick, El Ouahdi — Groschowski, Sattlberger, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Karetsas, Stukers — Ira Sor

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in only one of the last five meetings between these teams
  • Genk are unbeaten in five consecutive matches, claiming four victories
  • In their last five head-to-heads, Genk have failed to win, losing four times.

Prediction

Club Brugge look the more stable and balanced side, especially at home. Given their historical edge over Genk and impressive run of form, the hosts have every chance to kick off the season with a win. Our pick: "Club Brugge to win" at 1.80 odds.

