Alaves vs Castellon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025

On July 26, 2025, the Mendizorrotza Stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz will host a friendly clash between two Spanish sides — Alaves and Castellon. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this match, offering solid value and a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Alaves finished last season in La Liga in 15th place with 42 points. The team demonstrated a fair amount of stability toward the end of the campaign, clinching wins over Valencia (1-0) and Real Sociedad (1-0) in the final five rounds. In a friendly against Athletic Bilbao on July 22, Alaves once again displayed discipline and efficiency, securing a 1-0 victory.

Defensively, Alaves put in a solid shift: over their last five matches, the team conceded just twice. That said, the "Blue and Whites" are still not the most prolific in front of goal, often settling for narrow wins. Nevertheless, the squad’s form heading into the new season is encouraging, especially given their cohesion and clearly defined playing structure.

Castellon, meanwhile, finished 17th in the Segunda last season (53 points), narrowly avoiding relegation to the third tier thanks only to goal difference. However, the end of last season and the start of this pre-season have been inspiring: wins over Valencia (2-1) and QPR (6-0) show the team is in good shape. Their latest match against Southampton ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

Clearly, Castellon has shifted toward a more attacking style, which has immediately paid dividends. Despite defensive issues last season, the team now looks confident, aggressive in pressing, and sharp in finishing chances. Still, their past struggles on the road and Alaves’ solid home form are factors that shouldn’t be overlooked.

Probable lineups

Alaves : Sivera – Garces, Mourino, Vicente, Wilson Pinillos – Blanco, Guridi, Jonny Otto – Ibanez, Martinez, Tenaglia

: Sivera – Garces, Mourino, Vicente, Wilson Pinillos – Blanco, Guridi, Jonny Otto – Ibanez, Martinez, Tenaglia Castellon: Abedzadeh – Barri, Camara, Pastor, Santiago – Sienra, Suero, Mabil – Mello, Ruiz, Willman

Match facts and head-to-head

Castellon has beaten Alaves in three out of six encounters, losing twice

Alaves are unbeaten in their last four matches (three wins and a draw).

In the last six head-to-head games, the teams have never combined for more than two goals.

Prediction

Alaves look more organized and stable, both in the previous season and this pre-season. Castellon, while improved in attack, still struggle defensively and look vulnerable against their La Liga opposition. Given current form and the history between these sides, the logical prediction is a narrow Alaves victory. Our pick: “Alaves to win” at odds of 1.70.