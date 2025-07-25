RU RU ES ES FR FR
Arminia vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 26, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Arminia Bielefeld vs Monaco prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
26 july 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
The friendly match between Arminia and French side Monaco will take place this Saturday at the SchücoArena. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

Arminia Bielefeld wrapped up last season as one of Germany’s most talked-about underdogs. The team pulled off a sensational run to the national cup final, eliminating Bundesliga sides Freiburg, Werder, and even the formidable Bayer Leverkusen along the way. Despite falling to Stuttgart (2-4) in the final, Arminia earned the respect and attention of the football community, becoming a symbol of resilience and tactical maturity among lower league clubs.

Alongside their cup heroics, the club confidently navigated the 3. Liga campaign, finishing top and sealing a long-awaited return to the 2. Bundesliga. Their preseason preparations have been steady: in their last five friendlies, Arminia have picked up four wins and one draw, netting 19 goals in the process. This impressive tally highlights Arminia’s attacking prowess and readiness for the new challenge ahead.

Monaco finished last season on a high, securing third place in Ligue 1 and a spot in the next Champions League campaign. A crucial win over Lyon in the penultimate round was the turning point in their race for the top three, and slip-ups from rivals allowed Adi Hütter’s men to seal the deal early. Despite a heavy defeat to Lens on the final day (0-4), Monaco showed consistency throughout the season.

In European competition, Monaco reached the play-off stage, finishing 17th in the overall standings of the new Champions League group format. However, they crashed out early against Benfica (3-4 on aggregate). Their cup run was also cut short — an early exit to Reims on penalties proved disappointing. On the bright side, Monaco have looked solid in summer friendlies: wins over Cercle Brugge (1-0), Coventry (5-0), and a draw with Nottingham (0-0) point to good form and squad depth.

Probable line-ups

  • Arminia: Kersken J., Boakye V., Korboz M., Grodowski J., Grosser M., Lannert K., Mehlem M., Russo S., Sarrenen-Bazee N., Handwerker T., Schneider L.
  • Monaco: Köhn, Teze, Singo, Kehrer, Caio Henrique, Akliouche, Zakaria, Camara, Minamino, Embolo, Biereth

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams have never faced each other before
  • Both teams have scored in Arminia’s last six matches
  • Monaco have kept clean sheets in their last three friendlies

Prediction

The bookmakers clearly favour the visitors, pricing a Monaco win at odds of 1.67. However, we believe backing the Monegasques is risky here, and prefer the "Both teams to score" option at 1.60 odds.

