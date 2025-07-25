AZ Alkmaar vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.75 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of Saturday's friendlies will take place at the AFAS Stadion, where the local side AZ Alkmaar will host Greek giants Olympiacos. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

AZ Alkmaar approach the new season with ambition, but also with certain concerns. A fifth-place finish in the Eredivisie and successful qualification for the Conference League highlight their potential, yet recent results — especially the 3-4 defeat to Ilves in European competition — raise questions about defensive stability. The team remains true to its trademark style, emphasizing vertical attacks and high pressing, which makes them entertaining but at times vulnerable.

The summer transfer window has been modest but targeted for Alkmaar, bringing in young and promising talents — Chávez and Jensen. However, the departures of Addai and van Bommel have not only impacted creativity up front, but also left the coaching staff with the urgent task of restructuring the attacking model. Given the defensive issues, particularly evident during pre-season, the manager faces a tough job balancing the lineup.

Olympiacos enter the new season in superb form, maintaining an impressive run since last spring — seven consecutive wins, including a commanding 3-0 over Norwich, underlining their high level of readiness. The squad displays maturity and composure, especially in attack, where creative players consistently make the most out of even limited opportunities. Victories over Panathinaikos and in the Greek Cup final against OFI have further boosted fans’ confidence in the team’s ambitions for the coming season.

Still, the defense remains their Achilles’ heel. Conceding twice against Breda in a friendly points to occasional lapses in concentration, particularly against less formidable opponents. Additionally, heavy squad rotation to give playing time to reserves and young players can disrupt team chemistry, especially with matches coming in quick succession. Given the packed schedule, Olympiacos need to strike a careful balance between experimentation and results.

Probable lineups

AZ Alkmaar : Owusu-Oduro, Maikuma, Goes, Penetra, Wolf, Smit, Koopmeiners, Mijnans, Poku, Parrott, Merdink

: Owusu-Oduro, Maikuma, Goes, Penetra, Wolf, Smit, Koopmeiners, Mijnans, Poku, Parrott, Merdink Olympiacos: Paschalakis – Liatsikouras, Pneumonidis, Biancon, Garcia – Costinha, Martins, Oniemachi – Pirola, Yazici, Yaremchuk

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams have met three times — Olympiacos have never lost, recording two wins

The “Both teams to score” bet has never won in their three encounters

No more than one goal was scored in any of their three matches

Prediction

AZ Alkmaar delivered a disappointing result on Thursday, somehow losing to Ilves. With a return leg ahead, there’s no doubt the team’s focus will be on that crucial fixture. Our bet for this match: Olympiacos (0) handicap at odds of 1.75.