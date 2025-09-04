Prediction on game Total under 170 Odds: 1.55 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

As part of the WNBA regular season, the Seattle Storm will face off against the New York Liberty. The matchup is set for the early hours of Saturday, September 6, with tip-off scheduled for 04:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on the scoring outcome of this game.

Match preview

Seattle has shown solid form in the 2025 season, currently holding seventh place in the overall standings with a record of 22 wins and 20 losses. The team has displayed an exciting offensive style, though they occasionally struggle defensively, especially against top-tier opponents.

Recent games have highlighted their inconsistency on home court, where victories have been few and far between. With only two regular season games left, Storm's playoff fate will also depend on how their rivals perform. However, a victory over Liberty would almost certainly secure them a top-8 finish.

Key players Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith continue to provide the team's main scoring punch. Their chemistry and experience allow Seattle to impose their tactics on opponents. Still, the absence of Katie Lou Samuelson, sidelined with injury, limits the team's depth and rotation options.

The Storm also rely on quick transitions from defense to offense, exploiting opponents' weaknesses. Against New York Liberty, expect a focus on team play and maximizing the output of their star players.

Liberty sits fifth with a 24-17 record. The team boasts a high-powered offense, but has recently stumbled, including a loss to the Golden State Valkyries.

With three games remaining in the regular season, the New York squad has already clinched a playoff berth—though that's just the bare minimum. In the past two seasons, Liberty have reached the playoff finals, and this campaign they're defending their championship title.

Sabrina Ionescu remains the team's leader, delivering both scoring and on-court leadership. However, her absence in recent games, compounded by the unavailability of other key players like Nyara Sabally, has weakened their offensive output.

Despite this, Breanna Stewart continues to perform at an elite level, keeping Liberty competitive. In the clash with Seattle Storm, they'll aim to offset their lack of experience with high intensity.

Match facts

Seattle has won two of their last three games.

The Storm have lost seven of their previous eight home matchups.

Liberty are on a two-game losing streak.

New York's road losing streak now stands at five consecutive games.

The Storm average 82 points per game, while Liberty average 84 points per game.

Players to watch

Breanna Stewart has returned from injury and has taken over as the team's leader in the past four games. Averaging 18 points per game, she is Liberty's main weapon heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

H2H

This season, both meetings between these teams have ended with Seattle victories.

Prediction

Given the current form of both teams and the absence of Sabrina Ionescu, Storm have a strong chance to claim victory in this matchup. Still, Liberty's deep roster means their quality doesn't drop much when rotating. My bet is on the total score being under 170 points.