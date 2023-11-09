RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Sassuolo vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023

Sassuolo vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Sassuolo vs Salernitana prediction
Sassuolo Sassuolo
Serie A Italy 10 nov 2023, 12:30 Sassuolo - Salernitana
-
- : -
Italy, Reggio Emilia, Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore
Salernitana Salernitana
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

The match of the 12th round of the Italian Championship will feature a match between Sassuolo and Salernitana. Now the rivals are going through hard times and are not shining in the standings. The meeting will take place on November 10.

Sassuolo

This team did not win in the last four matches and after such a series of failures slipped to 14th place. They have the opportunity to break away from the relegation zone in this match against Salernitana, especially given their good performances at home.

By the way, it’s too early to talk about this, since first they must break the streak without victories.

Salernitana

To date, this team is the only one in the Italian championship that has not yet won a single victory.

They deservedly occupy last place and are in a hopeless position both in terms of play and in terms of performance.

In 11 matches of the new season, Salernitana conceded 22 goals and is already five points behind the saving 17th place.

Game prediction and interesting facts

Salernitana have not tasted victory in their last 12 matches. Additionally, this team has failed to score in 5 of their last 6 matches.

Both teams have problems playing in the final stages of attacks, but they concede a lot. There is no doubt that the opponents will be looking to break their winless streaks and to do this they will need to attack. I will bet on the outcome of the match total over 2.5 at odds of 1.63. If you don’t like this bet, you can also take a closer look at the outcome: both teams will score, for which the odds may be slightly lower.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction A-League Men Australia 10 nov 2023, 03:45 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Melbourne Victory Odds: 1.6 Wellington Phoenix Recommended MelBet
Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawoun prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 10 nov 2023, 10:00 Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawon prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Al-Hilal Odds: 1.8 Al-Taawoun Bet now MelBet
Monaco vs ASVEL prediction EuroLeague 10 nov 2023, 14:00 Monaco vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Monaco Odds: 1.62 ASVEL Bet now MelBet
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 nov 2023, 14:30 Borussia M vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 2.1 Wolfsburg Recommended MelBet
Genoa vs Verona prediction Serie A Italy 10 nov 2023, 14:45 Genoa vs Verona prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Genoa Odds: 1.6 Verona Bet now MelBet
Best Betting Sites
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:45 Following Italy. Second team to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup has been determined Football news Today, 17:01 Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents Football news Today, 16:56 Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League Tennis news Today, 16:30 The drawing of lots for the ATP Finals groups has taken place Football news Today, 15:51 Alonso and Bayer shock Europe. Neverkusen has won 11 matches in a row and set a club record Football news Today, 15:33 Luis Diaz's father has been released by kidnappers Tennis news Today, 15:20 The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed Football news Today, 15:00 Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak Football news Today, 14:44 UEFA Europa League. Liverpool sensationally loses to Toulouse, Brighton beats Ajax Football news Today, 13:56 Diego Simeone has extended his contract with Atlético
Sport Predictions
Football 10 nov 2023 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawon prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Sassuolo vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Basketball 10 nov 2023 Monaco vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Borussia M vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Genoa vs Verona prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Athletic vs Celta prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Montpellier vs Nice prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Blackburn vs Preston prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Hockey 10 nov 2023 Florida Panthers - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023