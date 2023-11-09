Sassuolo vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.63 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The match of the 12th round of the Italian Championship will feature a match between Sassuolo and Salernitana. Now the rivals are going through hard times and are not shining in the standings. The meeting will take place on November 10.

Sassuolo

This team did not win in the last four matches and after such a series of failures slipped to 14th place. They have the opportunity to break away from the relegation zone in this match against Salernitana, especially given their good performances at home.

By the way, it’s too early to talk about this, since first they must break the streak without victories.

Salernitana

To date, this team is the only one in the Italian championship that has not yet won a single victory.

They deservedly occupy last place and are in a hopeless position both in terms of play and in terms of performance.

In 11 matches of the new season, Salernitana conceded 22 goals and is already five points behind the saving 17th place.

Game prediction and interesting facts

Salernitana have not tasted victory in their last 12 matches. Additionally, this team has failed to score in 5 of their last 6 matches.

Both teams have problems playing in the final stages of attacks, but they concede a lot. There is no doubt that the opponents will be looking to break their winless streaks and to do this they will need to attack. I will bet on the outcome of the match total over 2.5 at odds of 1.63. If you don’t like this bet, you can also take a closer look at the outcome: both teams will score, for which the odds may be slightly lower.