Serie A Italy 20 aug 2023, 12:30 Sassuolo - Atalanta
Italy, Reggio Emilia, Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore
Atalanta Atalanta
On August 20, Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore (Reggio Emilia) will host the match of the 1st round of the Serie A, in which Sassuolo will compete with Atalanta. The battle will start at 18:30 CET.

Sassuolo


The team claimed something serious for the last time under the rule of De Zerbi. And then it achieved the maximum in the form of two 8th positions, without returning “the Green and Blacks” to the European competition. Speaking about the times of the specialist who has replaced Roberto, Alessio Dionisi, there is a gradual loss of positions. First, there was the 11th place a year ago and the new draw was characterized by a rollback of another two positions – and there was a risk of “sinking” even lower. It is unlikely that progress can now be expected, because the club lost the leading defender, Rogerio da Silva, and it is reasonable to mention that Berardi is “on the suitcases”. Although the club made good money, including because of the redemption of the contracts of Hamed Traoré, Raspadori and Locatelli. That made it possible to buy well, signing up the contracts with Volpato, Mulattieri and Lipani, renting Cragno and Viña, and, at the same time, finally buying out Pinamonti and Bajrami.

Atalanta


The club seemed, taking into account disastrous 2021/2022, to have added in the previous season, but not as expected. Gasperini’s wards returned to the European competition, but they did not “climb” back into the top 4 – the team finished in the 5th place even after the fine of Juventus, which would otherwise have been higher. Nevertheless, Gasperini remained in Bergamo, although there were talks that Gian Piero could move to another project. Rasmus Højlund has now been extremely successfully sold – the Danish footballer cost 74 million for Manchester United. The club also received good money for departed Goossens, Lammers, Pessina and Malinovsky. One part of the money was invested in newcomers – Vanja Vlahovic, Kolasinac, El Bilal Toure, Bakker and Scamacca, at the same time, putting pressure on Milan to rent De Quetelare.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Speaking about both recent seasons, the opponents have strictly outperformed each other at the home arenas. And 3 out of 4 matches ended with a 2-1 score.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that the guests from Bergamo will be the favourite of the following battle. Still, this is a match of spectacular teams, so, we bet on “total: over 2.5” (odd: 1.64).

