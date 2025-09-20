Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.19 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On September 22, 2025, in matchweek 24 of the Brazilian Championship, Santos will host São Paulo at the Vila Belmiro stadium. This is one of the country’s most heated rivalries, as both teams represent the state of São Paulo, and their encounters are traditionally played in a tense atmosphere.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

The teams have faced each other 71 times in the Brazilian Serie A.

In the 2025 season, Santos has scored over 2.5 goals in 11 out of 19 home matches.

Head-to-head stats in the last 5 meetings: Santos – 2 wins, draws – 1, São Paulo – 2 wins.

Santos has won only one of their last 5 matches.

São Paulo has won 3 of their last 5 matches.

Match preview:

Santos has been inconsistent this season—alternating wins with losses, and the fight for a top-table finish is far from over. The hosts’ main hope lies in their attacking line, which is capable of creating chances out of nothing.

São Paulo, on the other hand, approaches this clash as the more balanced side. The visitors boast experienced leaders who know how to make the difference in crucial moments. However, away games are never easy for them, especially against such a fierce rival as Santos.

A tense battle is expected, with both teams likely to push themselves to the limit. The atmosphere in the stands promises to be electric, and the result—unpredictable.

Probable line-ups:

Santos: Diogenes, Mayke, Luizão, Peres, Escobar, Rincon, Bontempo, Rolheiser, Barreal, Neymar, Guilherme.

São Paulo: Rafael, Ferraresi, Franco, Sabino, Soares, Bobadilla, Maia, Rodriguinho, Diaz, Luciano, Tapia.

Santos vs São Paulo match prediction:

Both sides have strong attacking potential and often trade goals in their head-to-head clashes. Santos play with flair at home, while São Paulo know how to capitalize on their opponent’s mistakes away. The prediction — both teams to score (Yes).