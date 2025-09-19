RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Real Madrid - Espanyol: Real Madrid aims to extend their winning streak

Real Madrid - Espanyol: Real Madrid aims to extend their winning streak

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid vs Espanyol prediction Getty Images
Real Madrid Real Madrid
LaLiga Spain (Round 5) 20 sep 2025, 10:15
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Espanyol Espanyol
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Real Madrid Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.73
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Real Madrid will face Espanyol in the fifth round of La Liga. The clash is set for Saturday, September 20, with kickoff scheduled for 16:15 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this exciting matchup.

Real Madrid - Espanyol: match preview

Last season, Real Madrid finished without any silverware and missed out on the Spanish championship. The club made a coaching change: Xabi Alonso took over from Carlo Ancelotti as head coach. At the FIFA Club World Cup, Madrid crashed out in the semifinals, suffering a 0-4 defeat to PSG, but their start to the new campaign has been highly promising. Los Blancos have won all four of their La Liga fixtures so far: a 1-0 victory over Osasuna, a 3-0 win against Real Oviedo, a 2-1 triumph over Mallorca, and a 2-1 result against Real Sociedad. This week, Madrid kicked off their UEFA Champions League run with a 2-1 win over Marseille. As a result, they boast a perfect record: 12 points from 12 and top spot in the table.

Espanyol lost their first-choice goalkeeper to Barcelona in the transfer window. Despite this setback, the Catalan side has started the La Liga season in impressive fashion. They opened with a 2-1 win over Atlético Madrid, followed by a 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad. In the third round, they edged Osasuna 1-0, and in their latest outing, Espanyol, down to ten men, snatched a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mallorca. After four rounds, Espanyol sit third in the standings with 10 points.

Match facts and head-to-head statistics

  • Real Madrid have won six games in a row.
  • Espanyol are unbeaten in 12 matches: nine wins and three draws.
  • Espanyol have scored at least once in nine consecutive matches, while Real Madrid have done so in six straight games.
  • In their most recent head-to-head, Espanyol defeated Real Madrid 1-0—their only win in the last five encounters.

Probable lineups

  • Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Asencio, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Mastantuono, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe
  • Espanyol: Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Dolan, Lozano, Gonzalez de Zarate, Puado; K Garcia, Fernandez

Prediction

Real Madrid are in fantastic form and host Espanyol at the Bernabéu. I believe the home side will secure another victory and suggest betting on Real Madrid’s individual total over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.73.

Prediction on game Real Madrid Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.73
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Smouha SC vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Smouha vs Haras El Hodoud. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 19, 2025 Smouha SC Odds: 1.5 Haras El Hodoud Recommended Mostbet
Rio Ave vs FC Porto prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 15:15 Rio Ave vs Porto: Will Porto extend their winning streak? Rio Ave Odds: 1.4 FC Porto Bet now Mostbet
Liverpool vs Everton prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 07:30 Liverpool vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 September 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.56 Everton Bet now Mostbet
Girona vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 20 sep 2025, 08:00 Girona vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025 Girona Odds: 1.96 Levante Recommended Mostbet
Lioli vs Orlando Pirates prediction CAF Champions League 20 sep 2025, 09:00 Liyoli vs Orlando Pirates prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 20, 2025 Lioli Odds: 1.53 Orlando Pirates Bet now Mostbet
Hamburger SV vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Hamburg vs Heidenheim: can either side claim their first win of the season? Hamburger SV Odds: 1.86 FC Heidenheim Bet now Melbet
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20.09.2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.6 Bayern Munich Recommended Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Werder vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 20, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.84 Freiburg Bet now 1xBet
Augsburg vs Mainz 05 prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Mainz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.72 Mainz 05 Bet now 1xBet
Burnley vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 10:00 Burnley vs Nottingham: can either side end their losing streak? Burnley Odds: 1.74 Nottingham Forest Recommended 1xBet
West Ham vs Crystal Palace prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 10:00 West Ham vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 20 September 2025 West Ham Odds: 1.76 Crystal Palace Bet now 1xBet
Brighton vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 10:00 Brighton vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 September 2025 Brighton Odds: 1.65 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores