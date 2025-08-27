RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Samsunspor vs Panathinaikos prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 28, 2025

Samsunspor vs Panathinaikos prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 28, 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Samsunspor vs Panathinaikos prediction Photo: x.com/Samsunspor/ Author unknownn
Samsunspor
28 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Samsun, Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadyumu
Panathinaikos
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Panathinaikos Win or Draw & Total under 4.5
Odds: 1.64
In the second leg of the UEFA Europa League qualification playoff round, Samsunspor will take on Panathinaikos. The clash is set for Thursday, August 28, in Turkey, with kickoff scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet on both the match outcome and overall goal tally.

Match preview

Samsunspor returns to European competition after a long absence, marking a major event for the club’s fans. Following a brilliant previous season, where the modest club clinched Turkish Super Lig bronze, they now have a shot at testing themselves in the Europa League.

The team’s game is built around energy and pace, relying heavily on rapid wing play and aggressive pressing in the opponent’s half. Home fixtures in Samsun are always a significant factor for the Turkish side: the stadium atmosphere is famously intense, and the players give everything for the cause.

However, the club faces plenty of issues. Samsunspor has defensive struggles: they concede too much from set pieces and often allow opponents space between the lines. In the Super Lig, these flaws aren’t always costly, but against strong European opposition, they can prove decisive.

Under coach Reis, the side started the Super Lig campaign with victories over Genclerbirligi and Kocaelispor, but in the Europa League they suffered defeat in Athens. Overall, the team looked solid and even took the lead, but allowed the Greeks not only to equalize but to snatch the win late on.

In recent years, Panathinaikos has gradually reclaimed its status as one of Greek football’s powerhouses. The club has smartly strengthened with experienced players, many of whom have backgrounds in top leagues and European competitions. However, the league title—last won in 2010—remains elusive.

Panathinaikos’ style is based on compactness and discipline. They break up opposition attacks with tight pressing in midfield and are quick to exploit open spaces with rapid transitions. This was evident in their tie with Shakhtar Donetsk, where they advanced after a dramatic penalty shootout in the previous round.

Before that, the Greek giants exited the Champions League after facing Scottish side Rangers. A red card in the first leg away proved costly, and they couldn’t turn the tie around at home.

The team is well-organized and controls the tempo, making them an uncomfortable opponent for the more emotional Turkish hosts. Past European campaigns have shown the Greeks’ ability to keep their cool in tough situations and expertly close out matches.

Match facts

  • Samsunspor have scored in all three matches of the new season.
  • Panathinaikos are unbeaten in their last four games.
  • Samsunspor average 1.4 goals per game at home, while Panathinaikos average 1.2 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

  • Samsunspor: Kocuk, Yavru, Satka, van Drongelen, Thomasson, Ntcham, Makumbu, Yuksel, Dimata, Kylinc, Marius.
  • Panathinaikos: Dragowski, Tuba, Kyriopoulos, Palmer-Brown, Kotsiras, Chirivella, Gnezda, Bakasetas, Pellistri, Tete, Swiderski.

H2H

The first leg in Greece ended with the hosts winning 2-1.

Prediction

Samsunspor will undoubtedly focus on attacking football with the backing of their home crowd, but Panathinaikos boasts a more balanced squad and knows how to capitalize on their opponent’s mistakes. I believe the Greeks can neutralize the hosts’ advantages. My pick: the visitors will avoid defeat, and there will be under 4.5 goals in the match.

