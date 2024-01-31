RU RU NG NG KE KE
Samsunspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on February 2, 2024

Samsunspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on February 2, 2024

Samsunspor vs Galatasaray prediction
Samsunspor Samsunspor
Super Lig Turkey 02 feb 2024, 12:00 Samsunspor - Galatasaray
Turkey, Samsun, Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadyumu
Galatasaray Galatasaray
We present our readers with a prediction for the match between Samsunspor and Galatasaray, set to take place within the framework of the 24th round of the Turkish Super Lig.

Samsunspor

For Samsunspor, the current season cannot be deemed simple, as the team has only recently returned to the elite division. Their primary goal is to maintain their position in the league. Currently occupying the 14th spot in the championship, the team is just three points clear of the danger zone. In the last round, the club secured a 1-1 draw away against Istanbulspor. There is a clear improvement in results, with Samsunspor being on a four-match unbeaten streak in the championship, amassing 8 points during this stretch.

Galatasaray

The "Lions" aim for championship glory this season, and their performance has been commendable so far. The club shares the lead with Fenerbahçe, trailing only on additional metrics. In the last round, Galatasaray narrowly defeated Gaziantep 2-1 at home, scoring the winning goal in the 89th minute. This victory marked the team's fourth consecutive win, and notably, they have won 19 out of 23 matches.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The first-leg encounter concluded with an entertaining 4-2 home victory for Galatasaray. In the last seven head-to-head meetings, there have been at least three goals scored per game. Samsunspor has not suffered defeat in five consecutive home matches.

Samsunspor – Galatasaray Prediction

On paper, Galatasaray is the favorite, which is logical given their pursuit of the title with no room for dropping points. Samsunspor, however, is a formidable opponent playing at home and in good form. We will take the risk and bet on a clean victory for the visitors. Additionally, considering the possibility of both teams scoring is worth exploring.

