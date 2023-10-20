Roma vs Monza prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023

RU RU NG NG
Roma vs Monza prediction
Serie A Italy Today, 06:30 Roma - Monza
Italy, Rome, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Roma and Monza will compete against each other in the capital of Italy as part of the 9th round of the Italian Serie A. The battle will take place at Stadio Olimpico on October 22 and will start at 12:30 CET.

Roma


Being under the leadership of Jose Mourinho, “the Wolves” cannot aim at the Scudetto. Still, they made some noise in Europe. Roma won the Conference League the year before reached the Europa League final, where they lost to the Spanish opponent from Sevilla, in the previous draw. By the way, “the Romans” fought almost until the last to get into the top 4 in the championship.

This time, the team is in great fever. “The Wolves” can beat Empoli (7-0) or they can lose to Genoa (1-4). So far, the team lacks stability. Roma is in the 10th place in the Serie A table after 8 rounds. However, “the Romans” score a lot. According to this indicator, Roma is right behind Inter with 19 goals.

Monza


Speaking about the current championship, the team is playing its traditional football and is currently in the 7th place. One can find the victories over Sassuolo, Salernitana and Empoli among the successful results. The team also has got several draws.

It is worth noting that Monza plays fairly pragmatic football. The goal difference is 8-7.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings


• Roma scored 4 goals in 2 previous matches.
• Monza is unbeaten in 5 confrontations in a row.
• The teams played only 2 matches against each other – a draw and a victory for Roma.

Prediction


Roma seems to be gradually coming out of its steep dive. The hosts are considered to be the favourites, but they lack consistency in results. Therefore, I suggest betting on “both teams to score: yes”.

