Roma vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023

Serie A Italy 17 sep 2023, 14:45 Roma - Empoli
Italy, Rome, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.909

On September 17, Stadio Olimpico (Rome) will host the match of the 4th round of the Serie A, in which Roma will compete with Empoli. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Roma


The club did decide to continue its cooperation with Jose Mourinho. Although, if we take into account two previous years, he did not achieve the main goal for which he had been invited to the capital of Italy – he did not return “the Wolves” to the Champions League. Moreover, the previous season turned out worse than the last but one. Obviously, “the Special One” made a bet on the Europa League, but he lost the final there and, speaking about the Calcio, finished only in the 6th place (it is reasonable to mention that Juventus, with its 10-point fine, was only 1 step lower). However, the Portuguese specialist stayed, and he received a batch of impressive newcomers again in the summer: Ndicka, Diego Llorente, Paredes, Renato Sanches, Azmoun, Lukaku. However, the start was close to a total failure. It was possible to achieve at least a draw only with Salernitana in the first round of the tournament – 2-2. Both Verona and Milan (in the majority) lost with an identical score – 1-2.

Empoli


The team is starting its third season in a row in the Serie A, which is already a reason for pride. Paolo Zanetti came here before the previous coach. Not everyone understood this move; after all, the predecessor ensured that “the Blues” finally remained in the top division and did not collapse back. Still, the specialist responded with the results, gaining 43 points – that was enough for a confident finish in the 14th position. Now the club is losing to everyone, starting with a 1-2 failure in the battle against Cittadella at the home arena in the national cup. It was followed by the defeats in the Calcio – by Verona, Monza and Juventus without conceding a single goal. The mentor has not been removed, but he obviously needs to confirm that the trust is justified as soon as possible.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Even taking into account all the progress of Empoli and the problems of Roma, “the Giallorossi” have invariably won 7 matches in a row. And the previous success of “the Azzurri” dates back to 2007.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that “the Wolves” will easily cope with such an opponent. Still, they don’t shine either, thus, we prefer to bet on “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.909).

