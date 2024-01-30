Rio Ave vs Estoril prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.88 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On the 31st of January, in the Portuguese championship, there will be two encounters, among them the clash between Rio Ave and Estoril. A detailed prediction for this event has been published on the pages of our resource.

Rio Ave

The current championship poses a formidable challenge for Rio Ave, as the team currently resides in the 16th position – the realm of relegation playoffs. Thus, at this juncture, all considerations must be devoted to the struggle for survival. In the last round, the team barely held its ground away against the underdog Chaves with a 0-0 draw; the adversary exhibited superior play, and on the 90th minute, they even failed to convert a penalty. Rio Ave seldom emerges victorious, with merely three triumphs in 18 encounters, thereby placing the club among the candidates for demotion.

Estoril

Over the weekend, the "Canaries" had the rare opportunity to clinch their inaugural trophy in history. In the final of the Portuguese League Cup, the team faced Braga and succumbed only in the penalty shootout. In the league, Estoril's performance has been less dazzling, holding the 15th position with a precarious one-point gap from the danger zone. In the last round, the team suffered a 1-2 defeat at home against Arouca, marking their second consecutive loss in the Primeira Liga. It is now imperative to swiftly put the defeated final behind and avoid the risk of losing their elite status.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, Estoril managed to secure a home victory with a scoreline of 2-0.

Rio Ave has claimed only one victory in their last eight encounters.

Rio Ave vs Estoril Prediction

Let us be candid; we are anticipating a match with a less resounding billing. However, for the clubs involved, this is a pivotal encounter as direct rivals face off. Victory in this meeting would provide a slight reprieve from the relegation zone. The hosts are the slight favorites here, although one should expect a tenacious battle. We recommend placing a wager on the total goals being under 2.5.