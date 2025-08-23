RU RU ES ES FR FR
Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid: Can Real secure a confident away victory?

Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid: Can Real secure a confident away victory?

Miguel Solomons
Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid prediction Getty Images
Real Oviedo
24 aug 2025, 15:30
- : -
Spain, Oviedo, Nuevo Carlos Tartiere
Real Madrid
In the second round of La Liga, Real Oviedo will host Real Madrid at home. The match will take place on Sunday, August 24, kicking off at 21:30 Central European Time.

Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid: Match preview

Real Oviedo finished last season in third place in La Liga 2 and advanced to the playoffs. In the semifinals, the team defeated Almeria 3-2 and Mirandes 3-2 in extra time. Over the summer, the club played six friendly matches but managed to win only once. In the opening round of the new La Liga season, Real Oviedo traveled to Villarreal and lost 0-2. The team missed a penalty, were reduced to ten men, and then conceded twice. Oviedo's main goal this season is to retain their place in La Liga.

Real Madrid wrapped up last season as runners-up and changed their head coach over the summer. The team participated in the Club World Cup, reaching the semifinals but suffering a heavy 0-4 defeat to PSG. During the off-season, Madrid played just one friendly against WSG Swarovski, cruising to a 4-0 victory. Real kicked off the new La Liga campaign against Osasuna, where everything was decided by a single goal—Kylian Mbappe converted a penalty in the 51st minute. Additionally, this summer the club strengthened their squad with center-back Dean Huijsen and full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Match facts and head-to-head statistics

  • Real Oviedo are winless in three straight matches: two defeats and a draw.
  • Real Madrid have lost just one of their last ten games.
  • Real Madrid have claimed nine wins in their last eleven matches.
  • The last meeting between these teams was in 2012, when Real Madrid thrashed their opponents 5-1.

Probable lineups

  • Real Oviedo: Escandel; Costas, Dendoncker, Calvo; Vidal, Ilic, Sibo, Alhassana; Chayra, Rondon, Hasan.
  • Real Madrid: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Güler; Brahim, Mbappe, Vinicius.

Prediction

Real Madrid are clear favorites in this clash, and I’m confident they’ll get the win. My prediction: Real to score over 2 goals (individual total over 2) at odds of 1.8.

