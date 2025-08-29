Prediction on game W2(-1,0) Odds: 1.62 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 3 will take place on Sunday at Madrid's Campo de Vallecas, where Rayo Vallecano will host Barcelona. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Íñigo Pérez’s side kicked off the campaign with an energetic win over Girona, but then fell to Athletic. Despite the defeat, the Madrid outfit have maintained a decent defensive balance: in six of their last seven La Liga matches, they have conceded no more than one goal.

Home form has been an issue for Rayo: just one win in their last eight La Liga matches at Vallecas. Offensively, they play very pragmatically—failing to score more than once in seven of their last nine home games.

Hans-Dieter Flick's Barcelona have won all three of their opening fixtures this season and are in blistering attacking form. Their comeback win over Levante stands out, as Barça rallied from 0-2 down to snatch victory in stoppage time.

The Catalans have been flawless on the road: nine consecutive away wins in La Liga. In eight of those, they’ve scored at least twice, a testament to their consistent finishing and attacking confidence regardless of the opponent.

Probable lineups

Rayo Vallecano : Batalla, Lejeune, Ratiu, Luis Felipe, Chavarría, Siss, Palazón, Pedro Díaz, Unai López, Álvaro García, De Frutos

: Batalla, Lejeune, Ratiu, Luis Felipe, Chavarría, Siss, Palazón, Pedro Díaz, Unai López, Álvaro García, De Frutos Barcelona: J. García, Araújo, Cubarsí, Balde, E. García, Casadó, Pedri, Torres, Rashford, Yamal, Raphinha

Match facts and head-to-head

Barcelona have won their last 9 away matches in La Liga.

Barcelona have come out on top in the last 3 head-to-head meetings in La Liga.

Rayo have scored no more than one goal in 7 of their last 9 home league matches.

Prediction

Given the Catalans’ confident form and their remarkable away record, a bet on Barcelona to win with a -1 handicap looks logical. Flick’s men consistently show they can win with room to spare, while Rayo tend to play cautiously and aren’t always clinical at home.