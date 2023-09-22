RU RU NG NG
Rangers vs Motherwell prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023
Premiership Scotland 24 sep 2023, 10:00 Rangers - Motherwell
Scotland, Glasgow, Ibrox Stadium
On Saturday, September 24, the 6th round of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Motherwell will take place at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. The battle will start at 16:00 CET.

Rangers


The hosts of the following match are still considered to be the second force in Scottish football, but they are far from that status at the moment. Michael Beale’s wards have been only in the 4th place of the table before the start of the 6th round. The gap to Celtic is already 4 points, moreover, St Mirren and Motherwell are also between the two arch-rivals. The team not only lost to Celtic in one of the previous rounds, “the Gers” unexpectedly stumbled in the game against Kilmarnock in the debut game of the new season. It goes without saying that nothing has become clear in the fight for the championship yet, but Rangers has once again labelled themselves as a team that is catching up.
At the same time, there is also positive news. “The Gers” were unable to stay in the Champions League for long: having overcome Swiss Servette, the play-off was over due to the defeat made by PSV (a home 2:2 was followed by a 1:5 failure). Being already in the Europa League, “the Teddy Bears” played one match, beating Betis with a 1:0 score at the home arena. That battle, by the way, took place in the middle of the week. So, the team is approaching the championship match in a good mood.

Motherwell


Taking into account the past decade, “the Steelmen” have finished the first part of the Scottish Championship on almost any place in the table: the 8th, the 6th, the 9th, the 3rd, then the 8th again, the 7th, the 10th, the 4th, the 11th and one more the 3rd. And they even became the vice-champions of the country back in 2013. As you can see, stability is not about Motherwell; anything can be expected in this case.
It seems that the current season is about possible success. According to the results of 5 rounds, the team quite unexpectedly comes in the 3rd position, even ahead of legendary Rangers. Also, St. Mirren is just one point ahead – thus, the chances of competing for the Champions League (the vice-champion qualifies to the higher mentioned tournament) are quite high.
However, “the Steelmen” have not had any serious tests in the current championship yet. Speaking about five previous rounds, the club met only with Hearts and St. Mirren, which are among the opponents in the top 6 – the latter rival made a defeat. The match against Rangers should check strength and ambitions in the struggle for serious places.


Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Rangers has virtually no problems when playing with Motherwell. For instance, “the Gers” won their 4 previous head-to-head matches, and they have totally beaten their closest opponent more than two hundred times, while “the Steelmen” have got only 42 victories.
It is curious that neither Rangers nor Motherwell are among the top teams in the Scottish Premiership at the start of the season in terms of scoring: on average, 2 goals are scored per 90 minutes in games involving these teams.

Prediction


Both teams are not playing productive football at the start of the season – that’s more than true. At the same time, Rangers and Motherwell regularly concede goals. Moreover, the spectators often watch an exchange of goals in the head-to-head confrontations. Therefore, I believe that this time we will see the goals, which are scored by both opponents.

