Prediction on game W2(-3.5) Odds: 1.88 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Tuesday, 26 September, the rescheduled match of the first round of the DFB Pokal between Preussen Münster and Bayern will take place. The head referee will blow the starting whistle at 20:45 CET.

Preussen Münster

A very, very long time ago, Preussen even became the vice-champion of West Germany. In 1951, the team won their quartet in the group stage and lost to Kaiserslautern in the final, although they were the first to open the scoring. This success allowed the club to become one of the founding members of the Bundesliga. The first season began in 1963 and Preussen immediately relegated to the Regionalliga. All other achievements of the team are localised and have no special significance for the general public: winning the Regionalliga, the amateur Oberliga Westfalen, and in 2021 the Eagles won the Westfalen Cup.

In the 2022/2023 season, Preussen won the Western Regionalliga and returned to the 3.Liga of German football for the first time in two years. However, there are still no special achievements there: after seven rounds on the account of the team seven points and an advantage of only one point from the relegation zone.

Bayern

Die Roten against the background of his opponent - a club from a completely different reality. At the moment, Bayern is leading the Bundesliga, however, Bayer 04 is close by and not lagging behind. In addition, Thomas Tuchel's team has already kicked off the new group stage UEFA Champions League with a 4-3 victory over Manchester United.

The only failure at the start of the season for Bayern was the game for the German Super Cup, because of which the Cup meeting with Preussen had to be postponed. In mid-August, Munich on their field sensationally lost to RB Leipzig 0-3.

Interesting facts and history of personal meetings

Preussen and Bayern have only met each other once recently. Of course, it was another DFB Pokal game. In 2014, the Die Roten won 4-1 away (Goetze, Muller, Alaba and Pizarro scored for the favourite), and Lewandowski also failed a penalty in add time.

It will be interesting to see if Thomas Tuchel will release his main stars at least as substitutes in the second half. For example, Harry Kane has been outstanding in three consecutive games for Bayern. In the match with Bayer 04 he had a goal, against Manchester United a goal plus a assist, and last weekend in the match with Bochum immediately three goals and two assists.

Prediction

There is no point in talking about the chances of the hosts to sensation. Bayern will win this match even if the coaching staff throws the reserve squad into the fray. Another question is how much the Die Roten will be hungry for a confident victory. The match against Bochum at the weekend, which ended in a 7-0 victory, hints that Preussen is not expecting anything good.