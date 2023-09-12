RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for the match Wolverhampton - Liverpool September 16, 2023

Prediction for the match Wolverhampton - Liverpool September 16, 2023

Prediction for the match Wolverhampton - Liverpool September 16, 2023
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
Premier League England 16 sep 2023, 07:30 Wolverhampton - Liverpool
-
- : -
England, Wolverhampton, Molineux Stadium
Liverpool Liverpool
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1)
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On September 16, 2023, the match between Wolverhampton and Liverpool will take place. The teams will play in the fifth round of the English Championship. Liverpool looks like the favorite to face off, having started the new season well and is ready to fight for the title.

"Wolverhampton"

The team continues to be in a fever since last season. Despite spending heavily on new players, the Wolves frankly failed the last campaign, after which several key players left them.

In the new season, Wolverhampton gained only one victory in four matches. They lost three matches in a row and this start cannot be called successful.

After four matches played, the team has only three points and everything suggests that in the new season the “wolves” will again fight for survival. They are now in 15th place in the standings, only two points ahead of the relegation zone.

"Liverpool"

Fans of this team have reason to make big plans for the new season. Having drawn with Chelsea in the opening match, the Reds have since won three wins in a row and are now in second place.

In four games of the new tournament, Liverpool scored nine goals.

Apparently, Jurgen Klopp's men will become real contenders for the title and will challenge the tournament's sole favorite, Manchester City.

Interesting facts about the match:

Liverpool have been unbeaten for 15 matches in a row. Interestingly, the Reds scored at least two goals in their last three matches.

Game forecast:

Bookmakers have no doubt that Liverpool have a better chance of winning. I agree with their opinion and bet on the visiting team's handicap -1 with odds of 1.65.

Prediction on game W2(-1)
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 Malta Odds: 1.68 North Macedonia Recommended 1xBet
Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 Switzerland Odds: 1.9 Andorra Bet now MelBet
Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 Sweden Odds: 1.65 Austria Bet now 1xBet
Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 Italy Odds: 1.6 Ukraine Recommended 1xBet
European Championship Today, 14:45 Romania vs Kosovo prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Romania Odds: 1.93 Kosovo Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:49 Juventus is interested in the midfielder of the Ukrainian national team Football news Today, 09:42 Bayern Munich is ready to let its coach train the national team without compensation Football news Today, 09:00 Manchester United is urgently looking for a player for a problematic position: there is a candidate Football news Today, 08:30 Klopp has made a final decision on working for the German national team Football news Today, 08:00 Real Madrid have found a replacement for Mbappe Football news Today, 07:44 Scotland - England: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 07:30 England coach unexpectedly praised Mudryk Football news Today, 07:00 Portugal achieved the most crushing victory in its history Football news Today, 06:31 Messi named the best defender in the world Football news Today, 06:00 Pogba's agent makes an encouraging statement regarding the player's doping test
Sport Predictions
Football Today Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 Football Today Romania vs Kosovo prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Norway vs Georgia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Israel vs Belarus prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Belgium vs Estonia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Venezuela vs Paraguay prediction and betting tips on September 13, 2023 Football Today Ecuador vs Uruguay prediction and betting tips on September 13, 2023