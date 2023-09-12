Prediction on game W2(-1) Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 16, 2023, the match between Wolverhampton and Liverpool will take place. The teams will play in the fifth round of the English Championship. Liverpool looks like the favorite to face off, having started the new season well and is ready to fight for the title.

"Wolverhampton"

The team continues to be in a fever since last season. Despite spending heavily on new players, the Wolves frankly failed the last campaign, after which several key players left them.

In the new season, Wolverhampton gained only one victory in four matches. They lost three matches in a row and this start cannot be called successful.

After four matches played, the team has only three points and everything suggests that in the new season the “wolves” will again fight for survival. They are now in 15th place in the standings, only two points ahead of the relegation zone.

"Liverpool"

Fans of this team have reason to make big plans for the new season. Having drawn with Chelsea in the opening match, the Reds have since won three wins in a row and are now in second place.

In four games of the new tournament, Liverpool scored nine goals.

Apparently, Jurgen Klopp's men will become real contenders for the title and will challenge the tournament's sole favorite, Manchester City.

Interesting facts about the match:

Liverpool have been unbeaten for 15 matches in a row. Interestingly, the Reds scored at least two goals in their last three matches.

Game forecast:

Bookmakers have no doubt that Liverpool have a better chance of winning. I agree with their opinion and bet on the visiting team's handicap -1 with odds of 1.65.