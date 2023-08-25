Prediction on game Win Atalanta Odds: 1.7 Welcome Bonus 150% 4.70 Bet now

On August 26, in the match of the 2nd round of the Italian championship, Frosinone and Atalanta will play.

Frosinone

The team entered the new season with a new coach: in place of Fabio Grosso, who brought the team to the elite, the club's management invited Eusebio Di Francesco.

In the first round, Frosinone hosted the champion of the country, Napoli, and hardly anyone expected that the hosts would be able to catch at least one point. The Neapolitans had no problems and won 3:1, although they were the first to concede.

Now Frosinone is on the 15th line of the standings and does not have a single point to its credit.

Atalanta

In the first game of the new season, the team from Bergamo played away against Sassuolo. The match turned out to be not very productive and the 0-0 score remained until the 83rd minute, when Atalanta's newcomer Charles De Ketelare scored the first goal. Already in stoppage time, Nadir Zortea scored the second goal, setting the final score 2:0.

After a confident victory, Atalanta is on the fourth line of the standings, having three points to its credit. She is inferior to the leader in additional indicators.

Prediction for the match Frosinone - Atalanta

The composition of “Frosinone” is clearly weaker than that of “Atalanta”. The Serie A rookie will fight for survival this season, while the Bergamo team plans to compete for championship medals.

If we take into account all these factors, then Atalanta has a good chance of a second victory at the beginning of the season. In addition, the odds for the success of Atalanta are quite high, which is impossible not to take advantage of.