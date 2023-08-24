RU RU NG NG
Prediction for Brentford vs Crystal Palace 26 August 2023

Premier League England 26 aug 2023, 10:00 Brentford - Crystal Palace
England, London, Gtech Community Stadium
Prediction on game W1(0)
On August 26, in the match of the 3rd round of the English Premier League, the confrontation between Brentford and Crystal Palace will take place. The meeting will take place at the stadium Griffin Park.

Brentford

It was the “bees” that became the main sensation of the first two rounds of the new season in England. The team, to the surprise of many, shows good results both on the road and at home, and gets results in games with difficult opponents.

The London club first played a 2-2 draw at home with one of the top 4 contenders Tottenham, after which Fulham shocked away in another London derby, beating the opponent 3-0.

After two rounds, Brentford is fourth in the standings and with such a game, the “bees” have every chance to gain a foothold in the Premier League at the end of the current season.

Crystal Palace

The Premier League's midfield so far looks less convincing at the start of the new season. Even a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United in the first round does not give hope to fans that the club can compete for a place above the middle of the standings in the future.

In the second round, Crystal Palace lost to Arsenal, although the defeat with a score of 0:1 does not look so deplorable.

Now the team is on the 11th line in the standings with three points scored.

Match prediction

In this confrontation, the bookmakers give preference to the home team, which surprised the opponents in two rounds and scored five goals. We will not take risks and will not bet a clear victory for Brentford, but we will bet on the victory of the home team with a handicap of 0, for which the bookmaker offers a coefficient of 1.55.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
