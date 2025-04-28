RU RU ES ES FR FR
Platense vs Talleres Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025

Platense vs Talleres Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025

David Flower
Club Atletico Platense vs Talleres prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Club Atletico Platense Club Atletico Platense
Liga Profesional Argentina 29 apr 2025, 18:00 Club Atletico Platense - Talleres
-
- : -
Argentina,
Talleres Talleres
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.75

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

The fifteenth round of the Argentine Apertura brings a clash between Platense and Talleres Cordoba at the Vicente Lopez stadium in Buenos Aires. I suggest betting on the outcome of this match with a good odds.

Match preview

Platense is showing consistent performance compared to last year when the team from Florida finished the championship in tenth place, just one point shy of the international tournament zone. This season, Fabio Orsi's squad continues on a wave-like trajectory, alternating between successes and failures.

In the last round, the "Squid" narrowly defeated Sarmiento Junin away (1-0), and in the cup, they easily handled Argentino de Quilmes. Confidence is growing. Home support could play a key role in another victory, although the home advantage hasn't been significant for Platense. In seven matches, just two wins and one loss.

Talleres hasn't yet recovered from the triumphant last season when the team contended for the championship and finished second. The new league and Copa Libertadores campaigns have exposed issues: losses to Sao Paulo and Libertad dampened the initial enthusiasm, and this week the team dramatically lost to Alianza Lima (2-3).

In the national championship, after a dreadful start with three consecutive defeats, the team from Cordoba has somewhat stabilized, but they've only managed two wins. In the last round, they failed again, losing to Velez Sarsfield at home (0-1). The chances of making it to the playoffs are dwindling, and the match against Platense turns into a do-or-die game for the visitors.

Probable lineups

  • Platense: Cossani, Silva, Salomon, Vasquez, Schelotto, Herrera, Picco, Zapiola, Taborda, Mainero, Rodriguez
  • Talleres Cordoba: Herrera, Navarro, Rodriguez, Portillo, Benavides, Galarza, Portilla, Galarza, Botta, Palacios, Bustos

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Talleres Cordoba has defeated the opponent three times in the last five matches with one loss
  • The "Total over 2.5" bet has won in three out of five matches
  • The "Both teams to score" bet has won in three out of five matches

Prediction

The hosts are confidently holding their playoff position and will try to solidify their standing, while the visitors desperately need a win to stay in the race for the coveted spots. We believe it's worth taking "Platense win with handicap (0)" at odds of 1.75.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.75

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
