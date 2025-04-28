Newell's Old Boys vs Atletico Huracan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 2.05 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matchups of the 15th round of the Argentine Championship will be played on Wednesday at the "Marcelo Bielsa" stadium, where the local Newell's Old Boys will host Atletico Huracan. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter with good chances of success.

Match preview

Newell's Old Boys continue their inconsistent performance in the current Argentine Championship. Over 14 matches, the team from Rosario managed just four wins, drew four times, and left the field defeated on six occasions. With this setup, Newell's stands in 11th place in Group A with 16 points. In the last round, the team visited Union Santa Fe and secured a 1-1 draw, although judging by the statistics (XG – 0.68 vs 1.75), the visitors played far more modestly than the hosts.

Despite a restrained start, Newell's Old Boys have picked up a decent pace: in the last eight games, the team remains unbeaten, though half of those ended in draws. The team shows character but struggles with finishing chances, which has been particularly noticeable in recent rounds. Opponents manage to create more dangerous situations near Newell's goal, while the Rosario team clings to results through discipline and organized defensive play.

Huracan is on the move this season and confidently holds a spot among the group leaders. After 14 rounds, the team has secured the third position in Group A, earning 27 points thanks to seven victories and six draws with only one defeat. The gap to the top of the table is five points, but the stability of results gives the "globe" every chance to fight for even higher places. In the last round, Huracan drew 1-1 with Defensa y Justicia, managing to equalize after the opponent's sending off and capitalizing on the numerical advantage.

Facundo Sava's men are on an incredible run: their unbeaten streak in official matches now counts 15 games, ten of which ended in victories. Huracan demonstrates a balance between attacking actions and defensive reliability. After the draw in the championship, the team played a calm 0-0 at home against America de Cali in the Copa Sudamericana, focusing on reliability and game control.

Probable lineups

Newell's Old Boys : Reynetti, Mendez, Jacob, Salcedo, Velasquez, Vangioni, Perez, Banega, Chiaverano, Silvetti, Milevich

: Reynetti, Mendez, Jacob, Salcedo, Velasquez, Vangioni, Perez, Banega, Chiaverano, Silvetti, Milevich Atletico Huracan: Galindez, De la Fuente, Pereira, Pellegrino, Ibanez, Ojeda, Gil, Mazantti, Milevich, Alanis, Ramirez

Match facts and head-to-head

Atletico Huracan has defeated their opponent in three out of the last five matches, not losing once

The "Total over 2.5" bet played out in two out of five matches

The "Both teams to score" option was successful in three out of five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers assess the chances with roughly equal odds, but we believe that the visitors will still have a chance to grab points in this match. I suggest taking "Atletico Huracan with a (0) handicap" at odds of 2.05.