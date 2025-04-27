RU RU ES ES FR FR
Arsenal vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025

Arsenal vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025

Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction
Arsenal Arsenal
Champions League 29 apr 2025, 15:00 Arsenal - Paris Saint-Germain
-
- : -
London, Emirates Stadium
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
The first semifinal match of the 2024/2025 Champions League will take place on Tuesday in London, where local team Arsenal will host PSG at the Emirates. I suggest betting on goals in this clash with good chances for success.

Match Preview

The English giants have, for the second time in their rich history, knocked out the reigning trophy holders from the tournament. In the previous round, Mikel Arteta's squad stylishly dealt with Real Madrid, defeating the illustrious opponents twice (3-0 at home and 2-1 away), thus extending their unbeaten run in the Champions League to eight matches in a row (seven victories and one draw).

Moreover, in each of these encounters, Arsenal consistently found the net at least twice. To date, the Londoners have already scored 30 goals — a more impressive tally in the current CL campaign is held by only three teams. For the Gunners, this is an absolute record for scoring in the history of their participation in the tournament. It should also be noted that the British last reached the semifinals of the main club European cup in the 2008/09 campaign.

The Parisian superclub is breaking into the top four teams in Europe for the second year in a row. In the quarterfinals, Luis Enrique's men overcame Aston Villa (3-1 at home, 2-3 away), with the setback in Birmingham being only PSG's second in their last nine Champions League matches, where the team secured seven wins.

Notably, it was in the encounter at Villa Park that the Parisians conceded more than two goals in a match for the first time in the current tournament. In attacking terms, PSG is also at the top: the team has reached the 30-goal mark — the best result among French clubs in the history of the CL. And another fact: no French team has reached the semifinals more than five times.

Probable Lineups

  • Arsenal: David Raya – Miles Lewis-Skelly, Kieran Tierney, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior – Mikel Merino, Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard – Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard
  • PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma – Nuno Mendes, William Pacho, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi – Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, João Neves – Désiré Doué, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • In their last six home Champions League matches, the Gunners have secured five wins and one draw
  • In ten consecutive away Champions League matches, PSG either wins or loses (six wins and four losses, no draws)
  • In five matches between these teams, the "Both Teams to Score" bet has been successful

Prediction

The bookmakers favor the home side, offering odds of 2.20 for an Arsenal victory. We believe that in such a clash, it's better to take the "Both Teams to Score" option at odds of 1.75.

