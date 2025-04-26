RU RU ES ES FR FR
Leeds vs Bristol City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025

Leeds vs Bristol City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025

Leeds vs Bristol City prediction
Leeds Leeds
EFL Championship 28 apr 2025, 15:00 Leeds - Bristol City
-
- : -
England, Leeds, Elland Road
Bristol City Bristol City
One of the matches of the 45th round of the Championship will be played on Monday evening at Elland Road, where the local Leeds will host Bristol City. I suggest betting on the outcome of this clash with good chances of success.

Match preview

Leeds United has been charging through the Championship campaign like a locomotive, amassing an impressive 94 points over 44 rounds. Under Daniel Farke's guidance, the Whites have delivered a solid balance: 27 wins, 13 draws, and only four losses—a statistic that speaks for itself about the team's stability and class. In their last match at Elland Road, Leeds didn't just win—they demolished Stoke City 6-0, once again showcasing why their attack is considered the deadliest in the league.

This spectacular result extended their unbeaten run to five matches, four of which were victories. Notably, the Whites look formidable at home: 17 wins, four draws, and just one loss in 22 home matches—a record that sends shivers down the spines of their opponents. Moreover, a goal difference of +60 (89 scored against 29 conceded) clearly reflects how well-balanced the team is in both phases of the game.

Bristol City approaches this encounter holding the fifth spot in the Championship, with 67 points after 44 rounds. This season has been marked by stability for the Robins: 17 wins, 16 draws, and 11 losses—a respectable result, albeit without clear dominance. The last match was a cold shower for Nigel Pearson's squad: a 1-3 defeat to Luton Town slightly dampened their ambitions to secure a playoff spot.

Nevertheless, before this setback, the Robins were in decent form, winning three matches and drawing once in the previous four rounds. On the road, Bristol has always found it much tougher: only four victories in 22 away matches, with ten draws and eight losses. Now, their away resilience will be put to a severe test—Elland Road has become a real trap for opponents this season.

Probable lineups

  • Leeds: Darlow - Bogle, Rodon, Wober, Firpo - Tanaka, Ampadu - James, Gnonto, Solomon - Piroe
  • Bristol City: Bajic; Vyner, Dickie, McNally; Tanner, Knight, Bird, Roberts; Twine, Mehmeti; Bell

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams played to a 0-0 draw in the first round
  • The "both teams to score" bet landed in two of the last five matches
  • The "total over 2.5 goals" bet landed in two of the last five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers understandably offer odds no higher than 1.60 for a Leeds victory. We believe that Bristol City, who appear not strong enough on the road, will struggle to take points from the leader. Our bet is on a "Leeds victory".

