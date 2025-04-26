RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Pro League Belgium Union vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

Union vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Union Saint-Gilloise Union Saint-Gilloise
Pro League Belgium 27 apr 2025, 12:30 Union Saint-Gilloise - Club Brugge
-
- : -
Belgium, Brussels, Stade Joseph Marien
Club Brugge Club Brugge
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.9

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now

This Sunday, arguably the key match in the battle for the Belgian championship title will take place. At the Joseph Marien Stadium, the local Union will host Club Brugge. I propose a bet on the outcome of this clash with good chances of success.

Match preview

Union has hit the fast lane as the season reaches its climax, storming into the title race. Five consecutive victories with a total score of 13:2 speak for themselves — the team has caught fire and shows no signs of slowing down. They are just one point ahead of their pursuer, Club Brugge, with Genk trailing by two points.

In the last round, Union secured a crucial result against a direct competitor — an away victory over Club Brugge with a score of 1-0 allowed them to surpass their rival in the standings and climb to the top spot. At home, Union defeated Antwerp 5-1 and then overcame Anderlecht 2-0.

Under the guidance of Nicky Hayen, Club Brugge picked up cruising speed at just the right moment in the season, but their slip-up in the last home match against Union (0-1) could cost the "Blauw-Zwart" dearly. Currently, the team sits in second place, trailing Union by one point, making the upcoming match crucial for Club Brugge.

It's important to note that the "Blauw-Zwart" have been excellent in away matches in the championship group. In two games, they took maximum points. First, Club Brugge defeated Antwerp 3-2. And in their latest away encounter, Nicky Hayen's team dismantled Gent, scoring five unanswered goals.

Probable lineups

  • Union: Moris, Mac Allister, Burgess, Machida, Halaïli, Sadiki, Vanhout, Van de Perre, Niang, Ivanović, David
  • Club Brugge: Mignolet, Saïss, Ordóñez, Mechele, de Cuyper, Jashari, Onyedika, Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis, Jutglà

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five matches, Union secured two victories over Club Brugge, without losing once
  • The "Both Teams to Score" bet has won in 4 out of 5 matches
  • The "Total over 2.5" bet has won in three out of five encounters

Prediction

Bookmakers are approaching this match cautiously and are giving roughly equal chances to both teams. We believe that Union will seize the opportunity and extend their lead in the race. Our bet for the match is "Union to win with a handicap (0)" at odds of 1.90.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.9

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Buriram United prediction AFC Champions League Today, 12:30 Al-Ahli vs Buriram United: who will advance to the AFC Champions League semifinals? Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.73 Buriram United Recommended 1Win
Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction Copa del Rey Spain Today, 16:00 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction, odds, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 2.19 Real Madrid Bet now 1Win
Belgrano vs Argentinos Juniors prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:00 Belgrano vs Argentinos Juniors: Can Belgrano clinch a playoff spot? Belgrano Odds: 1.52 Argentinos Juniors Bet now 1Win
Venezia vs AC Milan prediction Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Venezia vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Venezia Odds: 1.65 AC Milan Recommended Melbet
Como vs Genoa prediction Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Como vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025 Como Odds: 0.55 Genoa Bet now Betwinner
Gent vs Anderlecht prediction Pro League Belgium 27 apr 2025, 07:30 Gent vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025 Gent Odds: 1.55 Anderlecht Bet now 22Bet
Stellenbosch vs Simba SC prediction CAF Confederations Cup 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Stellenbosch vs Simba prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – April 27, 2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.76 Simba SC Recommended 1xBet
Chelsea FC Women vs Barcelona prediction Women's Champions League 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Chelsea vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Chelsea FC Women Odds: 1.67 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Bournemouth vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Bournemouth - Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.75 Manchester United Bet now Betwinner
Angers vs Lille prediction Ligue 1 France 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Angers vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 27, 2025 Angers Odds: 1.57 Lille Recommended Melbet
Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.8 Empoli Bet now 1xBet
TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune United prediction South African Betway Premiership 27 apr 2025, 09:30 TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 TS Galaxy Odds: 1.88 Sekhukhune United Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows 0 - 0 AmaZulu Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
0
AmaZulu
0
57’
Kaizer Chiefs 1 - 1 Marumo Gallants Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
1
Marumo Gallants
1
60’
Polokwane City 1 - 1 SuperSport United Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
1
SuperSport United
1
64’
Holstein Kiel 2 - 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
2
Borussia Moenchengladbach
0
45’ + 3
Wolfsburg 0 - 0 Freiburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
0
Freiburg
0
45’ + 2
Hoffenheim 0 - 1 Borussia Dortmund Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Hoffenheim
0
Borussia Dortmund
1
45’ + 4
Bayern Munich 2 - 0 Mainz 05 Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bayern Munich
2
Mainz 05
0
45’ + 2
Bayer Leverkusen 2 - 0 Augsburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bayer Leverkusen
2
Augsburg
0
45’ + 3
Wolverhampton 0 - 0 Leicester Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
0
Leicester
0
22’
Southampton 1 - 0 Fulham Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
1
Fulham
0
22’
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:01 Broke the losing streak. Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson scores in EPL for the first time in 4 months Football news Today, 10:00 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: tournament broadcasters Football news Today, 09:56 Big surprise: Kaizer Chiefs want to sign Mamelodi Sundowns star! Football news Today, 09:30 Catching up with Rangers. Celtic become Scottish champions for the 55th time Football news Today, 08:47 It's decided: Trent Alexander-Arnold moves to Madrid Football news Today, 08:12 Tottenham are considering bringing back José Mourinho Football news Today, 07:35 A tough week for Orlando Pirates fans: Have they lost everything! Football news Today, 07:32 Chelsea makes decision on Kevin De Bruyne transfer Football news Today, 07:05 Manchester United targets Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia Football news Today, 06:15 Legal victory for Manchester City: how will it affect other Premier League clubs?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores