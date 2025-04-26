Union vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.9 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

This Sunday, arguably the key match in the battle for the Belgian championship title will take place. At the Joseph Marien Stadium, the local Union will host Club Brugge. I propose a bet on the outcome of this clash with good chances of success.

Match preview

Union has hit the fast lane as the season reaches its climax, storming into the title race. Five consecutive victories with a total score of 13:2 speak for themselves — the team has caught fire and shows no signs of slowing down. They are just one point ahead of their pursuer, Club Brugge, with Genk trailing by two points.

In the last round, Union secured a crucial result against a direct competitor — an away victory over Club Brugge with a score of 1-0 allowed them to surpass their rival in the standings and climb to the top spot. At home, Union defeated Antwerp 5-1 and then overcame Anderlecht 2-0.

Under the guidance of Nicky Hayen, Club Brugge picked up cruising speed at just the right moment in the season, but their slip-up in the last home match against Union (0-1) could cost the "Blauw-Zwart" dearly. Currently, the team sits in second place, trailing Union by one point, making the upcoming match crucial for Club Brugge.

It's important to note that the "Blauw-Zwart" have been excellent in away matches in the championship group. In two games, they took maximum points. First, Club Brugge defeated Antwerp 3-2. And in their latest away encounter, Nicky Hayen's team dismantled Gent, scoring five unanswered goals.

Probable lineups

Union : Moris, Mac Allister, Burgess, Machida, Halaïli, Sadiki, Vanhout, Van de Perre, Niang, Ivanović, David

: Moris, Mac Allister, Burgess, Machida, Halaïli, Sadiki, Vanhout, Van de Perre, Niang, Ivanović, David Club Brugge: Mignolet, Saïss, Ordóñez, Mechele, de Cuyper, Jashari, Onyedika, Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis, Jutglà

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five matches, Union secured two victories over Club Brugge, without losing once

The "Both Teams to Score" bet has won in 4 out of 5 matches

The "Total over 2.5" bet has won in three out of five encounters

Prediction

Bookmakers are approaching this match cautiously and are giving roughly equal chances to both teams. We believe that Union will seize the opportunity and extend their lead in the race. Our bet for the match is "Union to win with a handicap (0)" at odds of 1.90.