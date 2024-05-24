RU RU
Main Predictions Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United prediction Photo: facebook.com/OrlandoPirates / Author unknown
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates
Premier League South Africa 25 may 2024, 09:00 Orlando Pirates - SuperSport United
-
- : -
South Africa,
SuperSport United SuperSport United
Prediction on game Win Orlando Pirates
Odds: 1.68
One of the matches of the 30th round of the South African Premier League will take place on Saturday in Johannesburg, where local Orlando Pirates will host SuperSport United at the Orlando Stadium. Here's the forecast for this match from the Dailysports team.

Orlando Pirates

"The Buccaneers from Orlando" are battling for top positions and currently sit in third place in the South African Premier League. In 29 matches, Orlando Pirates have accumulated 49 points, while they trail the leader's proteges by 24 points. It's worth noting that Orlando Pirates suffered two defeats in their recent matches, allowing their competitors to close the gap in the league table.

For instance, in the last round, the "Buccaneers from Orlando" played a home match against one of their rivals, TS Galaxy, and lost 0-1. Prior to that, Orlando Pirates suffered a home defeat against Richards Bay (0-1). Before these losses, Jose Riviero's team had enjoyed five consecutive victories in the championship. Also, it's noteworthy that at home, Orlando Pirates have secured 9 wins in 14 matches, losing only three times.

SuperSport United

Under the guidance of Gavin Hunt, the team occupies the fifth position in the South African Premier League table, although earlier in winter, SuperSport United was among the top three teams. In 29 matches, the "Matsatsantsa" have gathered 43 points, which is six points less than the third-placed Orlando Pirates.

In the last round, SuperSport United hosted Moroka Swallows and secured a 2-0 victory. This win marked their second victory in the last four matches and extended their unbeaten streak to four games. In 14 away matches, SuperSport United has recorded 5 victories and suffered 4 defeats.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, SuperSport United secured a 3-1 victory at home.
  • Only in two out of the last five matches has the "Both Teams to Score" bet been successful.
  • Only in two matches out of the last five has the "Total Over 2.5" bet been successful.

Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Prediction

SuperSport United has encountered difficulties in their recent away matches, managing to defeat only the team in the relegation zone, Royal AM. Therefore, we believe it's prudent to bet on "Orlando Pirates to win" with odds of 1.68.

