Main Predictions Al Ain vs Yokohama Marinos prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Al Ain vs Yokohama Marinos prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Al-Ain vs Yokohama F.Marinos prediction Photo: facebook.com/alainfcae / Author unknown
Al-Ain Al-Ain
AFC Champions League 25 may 2024, 12:00 Al-Ain - Yokohama F.Marinos
-
- : -
International,
Yokohama F.Marinos Yokohama F.Marinos
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.64

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Saturday evening at the "Hazza bin Zayed" arena, the champion of the AFC Champions League will be determined. In the first leg of the final showdown, Yokohama Marinos secured a 2-1 victory over Al Ain. Who will emerge as the strongest club in Asia? Here's the prediction for this encounter from the Dailysports team.

Al Ain

On the path to the semifinals, Al Ain defeated Nasaf Qarshi (0-0 away and 2-1 at home) in the Round of 16, and in the quarterfinals, they advanced past Al-Nasr in a penalty shootout (1-0 at home and 3-4 away).

In the semifinal stage, they faced a tough Arabian opponent, Al-Hilal, who confidently won the Saudi Arabian championship. However, Al Ain overcame this Arabian obstacle with a 4-2 victory at home and a 1-2 result away.

In the UAE Championship, Al Ain currently occupies the third position, trailing the leaders, Al-Wasl, by 16 points. It's worth noting that in the last five matches in the league, the "Bosses" have only managed two victories. In their recent match, Al Ain defeated Al Wahda 2-0 away.

Yokohama Marinos

The club from Yokohama struggled in the first stage of the playoffs, only managing to overcome Bangkok United in extra time. The away match ended in a 2-2 draw, and the home leg failed to produce any goals in regular time. Eventually, Lopez's precise strike from the penalty spot in the 120+2 minute secured victory for Marinos.

After that, under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou, they faced Shandong Taishan from China and secured victories in both legs, winning 2-1 away and 1-0 at home. However, in the semifinals, they only managed to defeat the South Korean side Ulsan in a penalty shootout, with a 0-1 loss away and a 3-2 victory at home.

In the Yokohama Marinos' domestic league, they have failed to win in their last six matches. In their most recent fixture, they played a 1-1 draw away against FC Tokyo. The team currently sits in 13th place in the league table, trailing the leaders by 15 points, with two matches in hand.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Prior to this season, the teams had never met on the football field.
  • Only in one match out of five involving Al Ain did both teams score.
  • In the last five matches involving Yokohama Marinos, both teams scored.

Al Ain vs Yokohama Marinos Prediction

Certainly, the bookmakers slightly favor the home team, with odds of 2.20 for their victory. However, we recommend taking "Al Ain to win with a (0) handicap" with odds of 1.64.

