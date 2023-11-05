Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on November 5, 2023

Prediction on game Nottingham Forest wont lose Odds: 2 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

As part of the 11th round of the Premier League, Nottingham Forest will play a home match against Aston Villa. The meeting will take place on November 5th.

"Nottingham Forest"

This team barely escaped relegation last season and are now also fighting to maintain their place in the elite. They currently occupy 16th place in the standings with 10 points, which is five points above the relegation zone.

The team won only two matches out of ten and in the last round was defeated by Liverpool with a score of 0:3. However, they have not lost at home yet, having won one victory and three draws.

"Aston Villa"

The middle peasant of the English Championship took seventh place in the Premier League last season and got a ticket to the Conference League, where they have already won two out of three matches.

This season the team is in fifth position in the standings with 22 points, four points behind the leader. Aston Villa have won seven out of ten matches, drawn once and suffered two defeats. They come into this game on the back of a six-game unbeaten run in the league.

Last season, these teams shared points at Nottingham (1:1), and Aston Villa won 2:0 away.

Match forecast

According to forecasts and bets for the upcoming match, guests are given preference. I think that the home team will fight and not lose.