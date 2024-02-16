RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Newcastle vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Newcastle vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Newcastle vs Bournemouth prediction
Newcastle Newcastle
Premier League England 17 feb 2024, 10:00 Newcastle - Bournemouth
-
- : -
England, Newcastle, St James' Park
Bournemouth Bournemouth
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Newcastle
Odds: 1.8

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

The Premier League continues, with a match scheduled for Saturday, February 17th, between Newcastle United and Bournemouth. The game will kick off at 16:00 Central European Time.

Newcastle

The team is striving to compete for a spot in the European competitions. Currently, the Magpies sit in seventh place in the Premier League table, with 36 points from 24 matches. In their last five matches, Newcastle secured victory three times, drew once, and suffered one defeat. In their previous match, they triumphed over Nottingham Forest with a scoreline of 3-2.

Bournemouth

The Cherries are positioned 13th in the Premier League, with 27 points from 23 matches. Bournemouth stands as a solid mid-table team, with an eight-point gap from the relegation zone. In their recent five matches, they secured victory once, drew twice, and suffered two defeats. In their previous match, they were defeated by Fulham with a scoreline of 3-1.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the current season, Bournemouth defeated Newcastle 2-0 at their home ground.
  • Bournemouth has been unable to secure victory for three consecutive matches. Newcastle remains undefeated in their last four matches.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth Prediction

Newcastle is currently in good form and, despite having several injured players, they are demonstrating quality football. Without further ado, I will place my bet on a victory for the Magpies at odds of 1.8.

Prediction on game Win Newcastle
Odds: 1.8

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Plymouth vs Leeds prediction Championship England 17 feb 2024, 07:30 Plymouth vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Plymouth Odds: 1.7 Leeds Recommended MelBet
Nairobi City Stars vs Gor Mahia prediction Premier League Kenya 17 feb 2024, 08:00 Nairobi City vs Gor Mahia prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Nairobi City Stars Odds: 1.61 Gor Mahia Bet now 1xBet
Darmstadt vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 17 feb 2024, 09:30 Darmstadt vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Darmstadt Odds: 1.76 VfB Stuttgart Bet now MelBet
Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction Bundesliga Germany 17 feb 2024, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.65 Union Berlin Recommended MelBet
Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 17 feb 2024, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.6 Borussia Dortmund Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:21 Luton vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 17:00 Liverpool lose Alisson, PSG prepare Mbappe's replacement. Daily Digest for 16 February Golf News Today, 16:48 Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Genesis Invitational during the tournament Football news Today, 16:41 Borussia Dortmund striker will miss several weeks due to injury sustained on AFCON Golf News Today, 16:07 A shot from 184 yards. A fantastic shot from a golfer at The Genesis Invitational. VIDEO Football news Today, 15:52 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 15:25 The young midfielder from Real Madrid will be called up to the Spanish national team Football news Today, 14:36 Manchester United are targeting Bayern's French winger Football news Today, 14:28 A serious loss. Liverpool's goalkeeper is injured and will miss the next match Hockey news Today, 14:12 One of the leaders of the Pittsburgh Penguins will miss approximately four weeks due to injury
Sport Predictions
Football 17 feb 2024 Plymouth vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Nairobi City vs Gor Mahia prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Darmstadt vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Tennis 17 feb 2024 Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Leicester vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Osasuna vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Lille vs Le Havre prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024