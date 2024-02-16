Newcastle vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024
The Premier League continues, with a match scheduled for Saturday, February 17th, between Newcastle United and Bournemouth. The game will kick off at 16:00 Central European Time.
Newcastle
The team is striving to compete for a spot in the European competitions. Currently, the Magpies sit in seventh place in the Premier League table, with 36 points from 24 matches. In their last five matches, Newcastle secured victory three times, drew once, and suffered one defeat. In their previous match, they triumphed over Nottingham Forest with a scoreline of 3-2.
Bournemouth
The Cherries are positioned 13th in the Premier League, with 27 points from 23 matches. Bournemouth stands as a solid mid-table team, with an eight-point gap from the relegation zone. In their recent five matches, they secured victory once, drew twice, and suffered two defeats. In their previous match, they were defeated by Fulham with a scoreline of 3-1.
Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history
- In the current season, Bournemouth defeated Newcastle 2-0 at their home ground.
- Bournemouth has been unable to secure victory for three consecutive matches. Newcastle remains undefeated in their last four matches.
Newcastle vs Bournemouth Prediction
Newcastle is currently in good form and, despite having several injured players, they are demonstrating quality football. Without further ado, I will place my bet on a victory for the Magpies at odds of 1.8.
