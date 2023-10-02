Napoli vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023

Prediction on game Real Madrid wont lose Odds: 1.5 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the second round of the group stage of the Champions League there will be a meeting between the Italian Napoli and Real Madrid. The teams will take to the field in Naples on October 3.

"Napoli"

The Italian champion in the new season does not look as strong as in the past, although he suffered only one defeat in eight matches.

At the start of the group stage of the most prestigious club tournament in Europe, they defeated Braga with a score of 2:1 and that meeting turned out to be very difficult for the Italians.

Now they face an even more difficult test - Real Madrid. By the way, Napoli looks much stronger at home than away, which means that even such a formidable opponent will have a hard time here.

"Real"

The Madrid team started the season very successfully. They lead the national championship and have lost only once.

In the first round of the group stage of the Champions League, “cream” hardly defeated “Union” with a score of 1:0. In the second round, Real will play against a more formidable opponent, although the Spanish giants, by and large, don’t care who they play with.

Statistics and prediction for the match

Interestingly, Real Madrid have never lost to Napoli in the Champions League in their history - they have 3 wins and one draw. By the way, “cream” lost to the Italian club in three out of four meetings.

It is also worth paying attention to the fact that Napoli have not lost at home in their last 13 Champions League matches. The Italian champion has 9 wins and 4 draws.

It seems to me that Carlo Ancelotti’s team will not lose in the match with Napoli. I will bet on the outcome “the second team will not lose” with odds of 1.50.