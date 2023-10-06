Monza vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023

Prediction on game Win Monza Odds: 1.77 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Monza will host Salernitana as part of the 8th round of the Italian Serie A. The match will take place on Sunday, October 8, and will start at 12:30 CET.

Monza



The team is only in the second season in the Serie A in its history. Speaking about the previous year, Monza was able to make some noise by finishing in the 11th place. It goes without saying that no one expected such agility from the debutants. After all, “the White and Reds” played in the Serie C, which is the third highest-ranking division of the country, in 2019.

As for the current championship, the team is playing its traditional football and is currently in the 12th place. Taking about the nearest successes, it is reasonable to mention the victories in the battles against Sassuolo and Empoli. The team has also achieved several draws. It is worth noting that Monza scores few goals – only 5 goals in 7 championship matches.

Salernitana



Salernitana has been playing in the Serie A since the season of 2021/2022. First, it finished in the so-called “saving”, 17th place, and, as for the previous draw, the team took the 15th place, which is the club’s highest achievement in the elite division of Italian football.

Being under the leadership of Paulo Sousa, who played for Inter, Juventus and Parma, Salernitana has not known the joy of victories in the current season yet. The assets include the draws in the struggles with Frosinone, Udinese and Roma.

The club from Salerno is ahead only of Empoli and Cagliari in the standings.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Monza is unbeaten in 4 matches in a row; the goal difference is 3-2.

Salernitana has not won away in Serie A for 12 matches.

Taking into account 4 previous head-to-head confrontations, at least 3 goals were scored per game.

Prediction



Salernitana looks terrible, thus, I believe in the success of Monza. My bet is the victory of the hosts.

