Mauritania vs Algeria prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Jason Collins
We present to our readers an exclusive forecast for the match between Mauritania and Algeria, as the opponents face off in the group stage of the African Cup of Nations.

Mauritania

In their group, Mauritania appeared as the underdog to be reckoned with. In the first round, the team had good chances to secure points but conceded a penalty to Burkina Faso in the 90+6th minute. The clash against Angola turned out to be interesting, with Mauritania losing 2-3. Considering the tournament standings of teams in third place, a victory will undoubtedly propel Mauritania into the playoffs, but creating a sensation is necessary.

Algeria

By African standards, the Algerian national team is considered a formidable force, having won the continental championship twice. However, in this tournament, the "Desert Foxes" have not been impressive, securing only two points in two matches and currently holding third place in the standings. They started with an unremarkable match against Angola, where they had more possession and more shots on goal, but the opponent appeared sharper - 1:1. The battle against Burkina Faso was even more challenging, managing to equalize only in injury time - 2:2. In this match, they must play solely for victory, as achieving this goal will guarantee advancement to the playoffs.

Head-to-head history

Algeria holds a clear advantage in head-to-head encounters with 4 victories and one draw. However, it's worth noting that all matches were friendly.

Prediction for the Mauritania – Algeria match

Although Algeria is the clear favorite in this pairing, Mauritania does not look hopeless in this tournament. Therefore, we should expect a challenging match. Considering tournament considerations, both opponents should play solely for victory. We will take the risk here and bet on the success of the Algerians with a -1 goal handicap.

